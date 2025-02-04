A local brand that has stood the test of time

314 words

With its advanced automotive battery manufacturing capabilities, product expertise and extensive distribution network, AutoX offers reputable household brands to Africa and beyond. Its range of branded batteries for all vehicle and motorcycle types, leisure and industrial applications is complemented by an inclusive service offering, fully supporting market requirements.

If you were looking for a true-blue indigenous brand which has been a stalwart in the local parts aftermarket for decades, Willard Batteries would most certainly pop up on your radar. For over 70 years, Willard Batteries has reflected the South African spirit of combining international state-of-the-art technology with local ingenuity and knowhow.

With batteries to suit a broad market, from passenger, commercial, leisure, mining and construction, to agriculture and more, Willard Batteries are designed with the technology and robustness to suit the rugged conditions of our native land.

Willard Batteries has had a presence in South Africa since the 1920’s. Production in its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility started way back in 1954, employing many of the locals from the surrounding community, and is perfectly geared for future growth in the local replacement, OEM, and export markets.

Rated amongst consumers as their favourite battery brand of choice, Willard® Batteries is the preferred supplier of a comprehensive range of premium quality automotive batteries to the replacement and OEM markets. *

The product range is designed and ideally suited to cope with the harsh conditions of Africa, and Willard® Batteries continues to develop and deliver products to meet the needs of the future. It also remains committed to its environmental responsibilities. The life cycle of a lead-acid battery follows a continuous, closed loop. When a scrap battery is collected and returned to Willard® Batteries, its lead and plastic are reclaimed and directed to new battery manufacturing.

For more information contact the AutoX Call Centre at 0860 12 00 12 or visit us at www.auto-x.co.za OR www.willard.co.za