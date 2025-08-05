A diverse industry calls for leaders in different forms

1180 words

Behind the scenes of global heavy equipment and construction machine giant, LiuGong stands a woman, Sherry Xiao, her personality demanding respect in every room she enters.

While this has always been a male dominated industry it is Sherry’s intelligent way of thinking, determination and patience that has supported LiuGong to become the well-known brand it is today.

Sherry is the LiuGong Brand Manager for Africa, a position she has held since starting with the company in 2022. Driven by challenge and growth in both her professional and personal life, this fast-paced industry was the perfect place for her to push her own limits.

“The heavy equipment and construction industry is dynamic and essential, especially in emerging markets like Africa. The opportunity to push my limits, innovate in branding, and contribute to a brand like LiuGong drew me,” she says.

Leaders come in many forms

It was a mixture of strategic learning and hands-on experience that led her to this position, she started out in brand management and then worked in different industries before ultimately deciding on the B2B and industrial sectors because of the tangible impact they have.

“Over the years, I’ve focused on understanding customer needs, market trends, and how strong branding can drive business success. Joining LiuGong Africa was a natural step, it allowed me to combine my passion for branding with an industry that shapes economies and communities.”

Being a successful brand manager is about making strategic decisions and fostering client relationships. Learning

from her parents Sherry says her father taught her the fundamentals of perseverance and strategic thinking. The resilience she learned while watching him navigate challenges is his work, has become part of her own daily life. From her mother she learned the quiet power of patience, emotional intelligence and creating a supportive

environment. Skills that come handy when Sherry is building her team or client relationships.

“While their roles were different, together they showed me that leadership comes in many forms.”

Being a woman in this industry

While women is still a minority in equipment dealerships, mines and construction sites Sherry believes this is an opportunity for women to make themselves more visible. Unconscious biases have been a challenge for her in the past, but she took these as a learning opportunity.

“Whether it is assumptions about technical expertise or leadership style. Early in my career, I sometimes felt the need to ‘prove myself’. But I’ve turned this into motivation: mastering product knowledge, understanding customer pain points, and leading with results.”

Being a woman in man’s world does have it is benefits as well, one that Sherry calls a unique advantage.

“We bring different perspectives to problem-solving, whether it’s customer engagement, safety culture, or training programs.”

One such an example Sherry says is that women excel in relationship-driven markets like Africa, where trust and long-term partnerships are everything. At LiuGong, she has leveraged this to build branding that speaks not just to specs, but to the people behind the machines: operators, business owners, and communities.

“Diversity isn’t just ‘nice to have’, it’s a competitive edge.” Sherry believes that progress is undeniable, and is she is proud to see more women in leading engineering roles, dealership networks, and executive roles.

“Organisations like Women in Mining Africa increase women’s representation and create a more inclusive and safer environment within the mining industry. At LiuGong, I’m proud to see female product Managers and Sales Directors rising. The shift isn’t just about numbers; it’s about valuing diverse leadership styles. Customers now expect inclusivity as a sign of a forward-thinking brand.”

Staying true to herself

What makes Sherry a force to be reckoned with is her drive and her complete commitment to her values. She is driven by the impact she makes and the growth she helps establish. “On tough days, I remind myself that every machine we brand and every project we support, contributes to Africa’s infrastructure and economic progress. Seeing a LiuGong loader at work on a mine or construction site, knowing it’s helping build roads, schools, or hospitals, keeps me grounded in our bigger purpose.”

She is also personally motivated by learning and in an ever-evolving industry such as this she gets to push her limits by continually learning new things. At her core she lives by three values, integrity, collaboration, and innovation. Being honest with customers, colleagues, and herself. Collaborating with others because she knows that no project can succeed alone and being pushed to be innovative and think beyond traditional branding to make LiuGong’s message resonate deeper. “At LiuGong Africa, these values aren’t just words, they’re how we differentiate ourselves.”



Getting the right balance

When you work hard you have to take time for yourself and although balance is a constant negotiation for her, she has shared some of the rules she has learned along the way.

•Set boundaries: “When I am with family, I am fully present, no emails or phone call. When I am working, I focus intensely to maximise efficiency.”

•Delegate and trust my team: “A strong team means I don’t have to be everywhere at once.”

•Integrate passions: “My family knows my work matters to me, just as their support fuels my drive. Sometimes, that means reading a bedtime story to my little boy about what a wheel loader does, and why mom’s job helps build his future too.”

Looking to the future

Sherry’s dream is that women in machinery would one day no longer be a novelty but the norm. “I want to look around at industry events and see equal representation, not just in entry-level roles but in leadership.” For the industry she would like to see an Africa where machinery brands like LiuGong are not only selling equipment but are active partners in sustainable development.

“The future isn’t just about better machines; it’s about better opportunities for everyone behind them.” She encourages young women to own their curiosity by asking questions, getting hands on with equipment and never letting stereotypes make you doubt your place.

“Build a support network, find mentors (male or female) who’ll advocate for you and recognise your unique value.”

Sherry believes that the industry can support women by investing in them early, supporting STEM programs and apprenticeships for young women. She says industries should normalise flexibility; “Site visits and late meetings shouldn’t exclude caregivers, adjust policies to retain diverse talent.” Lastly, she wants these industries to celebrate women in machinery and show other women what is possible.

“At LiuGong Africa, we are already taking steps, like partnering with Ghana Technical Universities Association to train young local talent. But every company must commit to this, not just for equality, but because diverse teams drive better business results.”

In an industry surrounded by hard metal, tough rocks and massive machines Sherry shows that you do not have to be a man in a man’s world, you can be heard through your actions, create change through your presence and lead with understanding.