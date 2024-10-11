120 years of AgriSA: Agriculture is a national asset

AgriSA is commemorating 120 years of leadership in the South African agricultural sector. Concurrently, South Africa is celebrating 30 years of democracy and the development and growth achieved over the past three decades.

“This year’s congress represents a significant opportunity to reflect on the investability of the food economy and agriculture’s role in sustaining food security,” says AgriSA CEO Johann Kotzé.

Since the dawn of South African democracy and the deregulation of the agriculture sector, the sector has seen immense growth. “Over the past 20 years, the agricultural sector’s average growth rates have been well above the rest of the economy.”

As an example, despite the volatility inherent to agricultural markets and political uncertainty, South Africa has seen record investment in sales in agricultural equipment and innovation in recent years. This is illustrated by the average increase in maize and soybean yields, which have soared by 30% over the past decade.

This is indicative of farmers’ resilience and commitment to remaining globally competitive while navigating a complex local landscape. “Agriculture is a national asset which all South Africans should be proud custodians of. We all have a role in ensuring food security while protecting our natural resources.”

AgriSA is ready to play a leading role in ensuring a prosperous agriculture sector in South Africa.

