Zambian farmers… get ready for the Mazabuka AgriExpo!

In the heart of Zambia’s sugar belt, Mazabuka once again opened its gates to the agricultural community with the much-anticipated Mazabuka AgriExpo.

This event has become a cornerstone for commercial farmers across the country, a place where knowledge meets opportunity, and where the latest innovations in crop production, mechanisation, irrigation, and agribusiness are showcased.

For Zambia’s commercial farmers, whose daily challenges range from climate pressures to rising input costs, the AgriExpo is more than just an exhibition – it is a practical platform to engage with solution-driven technology, explore new partnerships, and gain insights that directly impact farm productivity and profitability.

Agriculture is one of the fastest-growing industries in terms of technology, and for a country like Zambia, this growth is more than just innovation, it is a lifeline. Every step forward in mechanisation, irrigation efficiency, precision farming, and crop management has the potential to secure food security while strengthening the bottom line of Zambian farmers.

Over the past few years, Zambia’s agricultural sector has steadily benefitted from this exposure to international technology and knowledge. However, the reality is that many farmers, especially those in more rural regions, continue to face challenges that prevent them from accessing these opportunities. Water shortages, electricity constraints, and weak infrastructure not only affect production on the ground, but also limit mobility to attend larger events where solutions are showcased.

This gap means that some farmers are left behind, unable to access the very innovations that could make farming more efficient and profitable. But this year, the tables are turning. With the backing of Lusaka Happenings, farmers can now look forward to a platform closer to home. On 10 and 11 October, the Mazabuka AgriExpo will bring the technology, expertise, and networks directly to the farming community.

By hosting the event in Lusaka’s farming hub, organisers ensure that both commercial producers and emerging farmers alike are introduced to new practices and technologies that will shape the future of farming in Zambia.

This event is powered by Professional Insurance and official partner, Sasol, and is proudly supported by Livestock Services Mazabuka.

It is time to connect and explore with other farmers

Agricultural expos play a vital role in shaping the future of farming. They not only showcase new technology and farming methods, but also provide farmers with the opportunity to connect – with suppliers, distributors, agribusiness experts, and most importantly, with one another. These networks are where knowledge is shared, partnerships are formed, and ideas are sparked that lead to real growth back on the farm.

At the Mazabuka AgriExpo, farmers can look forward to an impressive line-up of technologies and innovations designed to make farming more efficient and profitable. From the latest agricultural machines and implements to advanced seed varieties and cutting-edge tools, the event promises practical solutions that can directly increase farm productivity.

The Mazabuka Turf Club will be transformed into a hub of agricultural activity, offering visitors the chance to experience:

• Tractor and implement demonstrations

• Pump and irrigation technology

• Livestock nutrition and management solutions

• Agricultural equipment displays

• Green energy innovations

• The mobility sector

• Seed and fertiliser for higher yields

•Leasing and financing options to make investments possible

From Choma, Monze, Kalomo, Livingstone, Siavonga, Namwala, and beyond – wherever you are farming in Zambia’s southern region – this expo offers direct access to industry leaders and solution providers, just in time for the new planting season.

The Mazabuka AgriExpo is more than an exhibition; it is a platform to empower local farmers, strengthen regional agriculture, and ensure that Zambia continues to grow together. Make sure to mark your calendar for this unmissable event.

For more information on expos in Lusaka please visit Lusaka Happening on Facebook or contact them at (+260)96-777-9998 or send an e-mail to lusakahappening@gmail.com.