Zambia AgriTech Expo 2025: Innovation, resilience, and growth in the heart of African agriculture

The annual AgriTech Expo Zambia 2025 returned with renewed energy and a powerful message: the future of African agriculture is bright, driven by innovation, resilience, and community.

Held in April at the familiar golden fields of GART Research Centre in Chisamba, Central Province, the show welcomed over 21 000 attendees from Zambia and beyond, including farmers, agribusiness leaders, policy makers, tech innovators, and curious youth looking to take their first step into agriculture.

Now in its eleventh year, AgriTech Expo has cemented its status as the region’s premier agricultural showcase,

and this year was no different.

Under the theme: “Empowering farmers through innovation and sustainability” the event featured more than 240 local and international exhibitors, showcasing cutting-edge machinery, digital solutions, crop protection innovations, and sustainable farming practices.

The importance of innovation and collaboration

Walking through the demo plots and exhibition areas, one could feel the pulse of Africa’s agricultural heartbeat. Exhibitors came from countries as far as Germany, India, South Africa, and the USA.

Notable names in the agrispace such as Zambian Fertilisers, Zimmatic and Agrico Irrigation, John Deere, Bayer, Zamseed, SARO and several other worldwide exhibitors under the Italian and German pavilions were present in full force, launching new products and sharing their latest technologies and knowledge designed to improve productivity and climate resilience on African farms.

Empowering the next generation

The AgriTech Youth Zone was abuzz with students and young entrepreneurs engaging with digital farming apps,

drone demos, and agribusiness mentorship programmes. Zambia’s Ministry of Agriculture and several NGOs facilitated workshops on agrifinance, youth in agribusiness, and climate-smart farming techniques.

“We want young people to see agriculture not as a fallback, but as a viable and exciting career,” said one of the youth zone facilitators. “This expo is a perfect bridge between innovation and the next generation.”

Farmer-focused and field-tested

As always, the live crop trials on the premises were a favourite among smallholder and emerging farmers. Side-by-side comparisons of seed varieties, fertiliser blends, and soil treatments gave attendees a practical and transparent way to see what really works under local conditions.

Feedback from farmers was overwhelmingly positive. “I came to learn about new maize varieties and found a supplier I didn’t know existed,” said Moffat Phiri, a farmer from Kabwe.

“I have attended five expos now, and each year I learn something new.”

Workshops and training sessions were held in local languages, ensuring accessibility for all. Topics ranged from soil health and regenerative farming to financing for mechanisation.

Government support and policy discussions

High-level dignitaries graced the opening ceremony, including Zambia’s Minister of Agriculture, Reuben Mtolo Phiri, who reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming agriculture into a driver of economic growth and food security.

“Events like these help us connect policy with the people on the ground,” he said. “We are listening and learning.”

A series of policy roundtables allowed farmers and stakeholders to voice their challenges and aspirations directly to decision-makers. These sessions emphasised public-private partnerships, the need for infrastructure development, and better access to affordable inputs and financing.

A platform that delivers results

One of the reasons AgriTech Expo remains successful year after year is its focus on real value for every stakeholder. Whether you’re a multinational brand or a farmer with one hectare of land, there is something here for you. Many exhibitors reported that their expectations were exceeded.

“It is our biggest show of the year, and we keep coming back because we get a lot of interest from farmers – emerging and commercial farmers,” said a representative from a leading agrochemicals firm. “The quality of the leads and the conversations we have here are valuable to us.”

Looking ahead

The event proved once again that when the agricultural community comes together, ideas grow, connections flourish, and transformation is inevitable. For farmers, suppliers, and policymakers alike, this year’s expo was not only a showcase – it was a signpost, a signal that African agriculture is ready to leap forward, boldly and confidently, into a smarter, more sustainable future.

Make sure to mark your calendar for AgriTech Expo 2026.