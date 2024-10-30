Xylem opens offices in Richards Bay

Xylem, the world’s leading provider of pure water technologies and solutions, has opened a new office in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal. Attracted to this ever-developing region for its growth in the water, industrial, and mining sectors, Xylem’s presence near the new RBIDZ (Richard’s Bay Industrial Development Zone) will ensure faster service delivery and help support economic development in the region.

The Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone (RBIDZ) is a new economic hub that encourages international export competitiveness and clusters smaller, downstream manufacturing businesses around existing major industries. It offers tax and duty-free incentives, world-class infrastructure and competitive input costs.

Opening offices in the region brings Xylem closer to numerous companies and trade opportunities. The offices also establish a direct relationship with Richards Bay, the third largest municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, and support modernising its wastewater and water delivery infrastructure.

Enhancing delivery of water solutions

Richards Bay is a pivotal economic centre on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal, offering Xylem a strategic opportunity to grow its regional presence. The city is home to numerous water-intensive industries that rely on efficient water management solutions, such as mining, manufacturing, and the port of Richards Bay.

With premises now open in this region, Xylem Africa will deliver:

Significantly reduced response times

Access to Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) level support

Direct access to Xylem’s extensive range of products and services

Strengthened relationships with local industries and municipalities

Increased employment and support for partner businesses

Sustainable water technologies and lifecycle services, maintenance, repairs, and rentals.

“We are honoured and excited to be taking ground in the Richards Bay region. Richards Bay aligns perfectly with several of Xylem’s strategic objectives and goals. Being closely situated to the RBIDZ, we can focus more effectively on this important market, enhancing our ability to drive customer success, expand our presence in emerging markets, and concentrate on serving public utilities. By engaging with local communities and stakeholders, we aim to support the region’s economic growth while promoting sustainable practices,” says Reuben Marowa, Director, Sales and Operations at Xylem Africa.

Growing Xylem’s African presence

The Richards Bay offices expand Xylem’s direct footprint across South Africa, joining its continental headquarters in Johannesburg and major offices in Rustenburg and Cape Town. Xylem Africa also has regional offices in Algeria, Morocco, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria and Egypt and a large network of partners that have been serving customers across the continent for over 60 years.

Globally, Xylem has a presence in over 150 countries. The parent company is based in the USA and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Xylem employs over 23,000 people globally and earned over $8 billion in revenue during 2023.

Yet, Xylem’s success stems from its local focus, working through employees and partners on the ground to understand the unique water challenges of different areas. Whether it works with countries, communities, companies, or individuals, Xylem strives to create direct connections and deliver solutions that make sense to the place and its people.

With this spirit, Xylem opens its newest offices in Richards Bay. Working with its partners and customers, Xylem will continue to make every drop count and solve water for everyone.