In the heart of Zambia’s thriving Mkushi farming block, where fertile soils meet the fierce determination of farmers in this area, something extraordinary is taking shape. Among fields of golden maize, wheat and rows of thriving bananas, stretching across the fields like a steel giant, the world’s largest pivot marks a new chapter in African agriculture.

Rockridge Family Farm has earned a name for itself as a cornerstone of innovation and productivity. What began as a grain-focused operation which includes maize, soya beans, wheat and some cattle on the side has steadily evolved into a diversified and forward-thinking enterprise, now branching into banana production for the local market.

At the helm of this farming operation is Dean Morland, the dedicated Farm Manager whose passion for progress is evident in every hectare. For Rockridge Farm it is not just about being forward thinkers, it is about growing food efficiently, supporting communities, and setting new standards for African agriculture. “Water is life out here,” Dean

explains.

“In Mkushi area, rain alone is not enough to meet the demands of large-scale commercial farming. The region experiences a pronounced dry season, and without a reliable water source, consistent crop production would be nearly impossible. That is why irrigation is not just a convenience here, it is a necessity.”

A strategic shift: From microjets to the mighty Reinke SuperGator

“If you want to farm at scale in Mkushi, you have to be smart about how you manage every drop of water,” Dean adds.

As Rockridge Farm continued to expand its horizons, quite literally, into banana production, they quickly realised that traditional irrigation methods were becoming a limiting factor. Originally, their banana plantations were nourished using microjet irrigation, a method known for its precision but equally notorious for being labour-intensive and time-consuming.

“The main reason we moved over to pivot irrigation on the bananas was to maximise our management strategy,”

Dean says. “With the pivot, we can focus on broader aspects of the farm, optimise water and fertiliser delivery, and improve overall efficiency without sacrificing plant performance.

“We were spending a lot of time managing the microjets,” Dean explains. “There are just so many moving parts, sprinklers everywhere, constant maintenance, and the need to ensure every single plant is getting the exact amount of nutrition it needs, especially since we fertigate through the microjet system as well. Microjet irrigation is very expensive when it comes to cost per hectare, compared to the pivot. So, there is a big cost benefit as well.”

While microjets offered a level of control, the increasing scale of the banana operation and the drive to streamline resources prompted a bold decision: to transition to pivot irrigation, using none other than the Reinke SuperGator pivot.

The reliable Reinke result

“We chose the Reinke pivot because they were the only manufacturer who could provide an efficient system with the height clearance we needed to grow bananas underneath it,” Dean adds. The Reinke SuperGator, known for its durability and intelligent design, will soon glide silently over rows of thriving banana plants, ensuring even coverage with minimal effort.

This is the highest pivot currently in the world! It is:

• 491,11 metres long

• Has 9 towers

• 6,1 metres in height to trusses

• Irrigating a 75 hectare field

Not only is this pivot the highest pivot in the world, but also the first SuperGator pivot on African soil.

Seamless setup: Bringing the world’s largest pivot to life

Installing the largest pivot in the world is no small project, but with the support of the Reinke team, the process at Rockridge Farm unfolded with surprising smoothness and efficiency. “Considering the scale of the pivot, everything went exceptionally well,” Dean recalls.

“All the components arrived on time, and Reinke and their team assisted us throughout the process, including the importing of pipes and all the essential parts. Their team was incredibly effective on-site. From the moment the pivot arrived on the farm, it took just a week and a half to go from delivery to fully operational. The team worked together getting everything up and running, offloading parts, moving them tower by tower into the field, assembling each tower from the ground up, and finally raising and connecting them into the complete structure.”

One of the more technical challenges came at the very centre: aligning the concrete base precisely with the height specifications of the towering SuperGator. “There was a fair bit of engineering involved in getting that pivot point just right,” Dean admits.

“But we managed to set it up successfully and watching it all come together was truly rewarding.”

Impact of the pivot on productivity and profitability

The investment in this pivot is set to make a significant impact on Rockridge Farm’s operations and long-term

profitability due to its remarkable versatility. Any crop can be cultivated underneath this pivot, from grains to high-value horticultural crops like bananas, opening up a world of opportunities for rotational planning and market-driven decision-making.

“We now have so much more flexibility in deciding what we want to plant,” Dean says. “The possibilities really are endless.”

The pivot is installed with I-Wobble sprinklers and 0,69 bar (10 psi) pressure regulators, designed for both efficiency and adaptability. These sprinklers can be easily adjusted in height depending on the crop. They can be dropped closer to the ground for low-growing crops like wheat, reducing evaporation and minimising wind drift, or raised for taller crops like bananas to ensure even and effective water coverage.

“This option not only helps us conserve water but also ensures every crop gets exactly what it needs,” Dean adds.

Reinke: Partner in progress

When it came to selecting a manufacturer for this project, Reinke stood out for all the right reasons. Known across the globe for their lightweight yet incredibly durable pivot designs, Reinke systems are built to withstand the demands of farming in Africa.

“Reinke is a well-renowned name in irrigation, and their pivots are known not only for their strength, but for their thoughtful engineering,” Dean says. “We are confident that the pivot we installed will perform exceptionally well, not just here on our farm, but across Africa.”

Dean speaks highly of the entire experience, from the initial planning to post-installation support. “Their team has been fantastic: reliable, responsive, and willing to help whenever needed them. Although we have not had any issues so far, I have no doubt they will step in quickly if anything comes up.”

His recommendation is clear: “Reinke pivots are a solid investment. They are worth the time, they are worth the money, and any farmer serious about growing sustainably and efficiently will benefit from using one.”

For farmers considering a shift to modern irrigation, Dean offers sound advice: “Think carefully about your crop needs, what you are growing, for how long, and the value it brings to your operation. Then look at how your irrigation strategy fits into the bigger picture of farm management.”

Dean concludes: “Reinke has helped take our farm to the next level. It has changed the way we look at banana farming, and it has opened the door to a whole new way of thinking.”

