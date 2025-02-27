World-class facility for world leading brands

543 words

Working hard to get the new branch in ship-shape condition is Smith Power Equipment’s Albert Lombaard, Retail Sales Manager (Agri), Os du Randt, Branch Manager, Camron Watts, Service Manager, Stephan Gerber, Retail Sales manager (Turf), David Kelder, Managing Director, Rikus de Beer, General Manager Finance, Calista Maas, Marketing Manager and (Middle) Geoffrey Green, Projects and Facilities Manager.

Smith Power Equipment is making a significant investment in the Western Cape with the opening of a state-of-the-art facility in Cape Town to serve the ever growing agricultural and industrial sectors.

Representing famous brands such as Kubota tractors, Toro turf care equipment, TARA golf carts, Polaris and Linhai off-road vehicles and a host of specialised agricultural and industrial equipment brands, the new branch in Klapmuts is designed to be a landmark featuring modern architecture with world-class interiors to showcase the company’s dedication to quality and innovation.

Located with prime frontage along the N1 highway, the building will serve as a brand statement for Smith Power Equipment to showcase its growing aspirations, both in the Western Cape and nationally. With its customer-centric approach plans are also underway to acquire adjacent land for future expansions, which includes a test farm and an RV track, enabling customers to experience the equipment firsthand.

According to Smith Power Equipment managing director, David Kelder the extensive facilities of the new premises will allow the company to relocate the majority of its Kubota assembly and distribution operations to Cape Town in a move that will allows it to reduce transportation costs significantly. Currently Kubota products are shipped through Durban, transported to Johannesburg for assembly and then distributed nationwide. The new setup will enable direct shipping to Cape Town where assembly and distribution will take place.

“This is a strategic shift for the company aligning with our vision of expanding our retail presence with a world-class showroom, sales and support facilities under one roof. It will streamline our operations within the agriculture-dominated Western Cape region and being in the heart of such a naturally beautiful area will provide a strong launchpad for our adventure oriented offroad vehicles, golf carts and landscaping equipment.”

With the move to the Cape Town facility, this will also strengthen our dealer network, by having majority parts in the new warehouse, insuring less downtime and easier access to parts/support.

The company also wants to further strengthen its ties with the agricultural sector by collaborating with the Stellenbosch Agricultural College, which is relocating nearby. The company plans to offer practical training programs complementing the theoretical education provided by the college, ensuring the next generation of farmers is well-equipped with hands-on skills.

General manager for finance of Smith Power Equipment, Rikus de Beer, adds that by 2026 Smith Power Equipment plans to establish the Cape Town facility as its new head office and plans to relocate senior management and other key departments to the region. Plans are already well advanced and the initial opening is set for the second quarter of 2025. This will include the large new 9,000-square-meter workshop and spares distribution centre and corporate offices located strategically nearer to customers in key agricultural zones, such as Stellenbosch and surrounding vineyards and orchards, where its equipment has become essential for farming applications.

The Cape Town facility will house a full complement of services under one roof including:

Kubota assembly and distribution : Ensuring faster delivery and reduced logistical complexities.

: Ensuring faster delivery and reduced logistical complexities. Retail and showroom space : Offering Kubota equipment, newly launched Tara golf carts, RVs, and turf equipment directly to customers.

: Offering Kubota equipment, newly launched Tara golf carts, RVs, and turf equipment directly to customers. Parts distribution : Enhanced availability of spare parts to support regional dealers and end-users.

: Enhanced availability of spare parts to support regional dealers and end-users. Technical support and workshop: Providing comprehensive after-sales service.