Wood-Mizer Mozambique opens more stores

Sawmillers can now buy and service their Wood-Mizer sawmills in seven cities in Mozambique.

Two new Wood-Mizer stores recently opened in Pemba and Lichinga. The stores are close to sawmillers working in the north of Mozambique. Before the new stores opened, sawmillers had to travel to Wood-Mizer’s Nampula store. This was far away and made it expensive to buy spares, blades and sawmills and find mechanics when repairs were needed.

“Our new stores bring us closer to our customers in the north of Mozambique” says John Weeks. He started Saw Services LDA with Richard Bramford.

Saw Services has many years experience in engineering services, saw supplies and repairs and product distribution.

After Saw Services opened their first two branches in Chimoio and Beira in 2003, new stores also opened in Tete, Nampula and Maxixe.

The two new stores in Lichinga and Pemba, brings the total of Wood-Mizer service centres to seven.

Gas exploration near Pemba is good opportunity to start a sawmill to supply the industry with sawn timber. There are also many plantations around Lake Malawi that is near to Lichinga. Sawmillers will benefit from the new service centres in both cities.

“We located our branches in these cities so that sawmillers and Wood-Mizer can find the support they need. They can also experience the Wood-Mizer service difference,” Richard Bramford said.

“We value service and support. This made us expand across Mozambique to give sawmillers good service wherever they are.

“It’s now cheaper and easier for sawmillers to find what they need from Wood-Mizer. Our experienced mechanic team are also availble to help with breakdowns,” John Weeks says.

“Our experience in forestry also assist our customers to build profitable sawmilling companies,’’ says Richard Bramford.

Saw Services are the agents for chainsaws and landscape products in Mozambique. This makes it easy to find the right product to harvest trees and produce sawn timber – all from an experienced supplier and service agent.

“We know that sawmillers face many challenges in Mozambique,” Richard says. “Long distances, poor service, and civil unrest in rural areas are some of the issues.

“Our service centres close to where the sawmillers work makes it safe, cheap and easy for our customers to find the support they need to run their businesses,” Richard Bramford said.

Contact Wood-Mizer’s new centres in Pemba and Lichinga now to experience the Wood-Mizer service difference.

Pemba

M & F Africa

Sales – Señor Gerado Pereira

+258848663040

Email: mfafrica.lda@gmail.com

Lichinga

Saw Service LDA – Lichinga

Sales – Gabriel Flytone Kudya

+258864023073 or +258844586165

Visit Wood-Mizer Mozambique’s website for more information: www.woodmizer.co.mz