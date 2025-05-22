Wood-Mizer Africa: Powering at NAMPO Harvest Day 2025

319 words

As the golden heartland of South African agriculture comes alive once again at the NAMPO Harvest Day in Bothaville, Wood-Mizer Africa stands tall as a symbol of innovation, sustainability, and local empowerment in the forestry and timber industry.

Wood-Mizer has led the way in sawmilling solutions, transforming the way timber is processed across the African continent. This year, Wood-Mizer Africa returns to NAMPO with an impressive showcase of industry-defining equipment and a renewed commitment to helping farmers, entrepreneurs, and communities unlock the full value of their wood resources.

Visitors that attended the Wood-Mizer stand saw dynamic live demonstrations, hands-on engagement with latest product innovations, and expert advice from our enthusiastic sales and technical team. Our goal is to empower you with products that turn wood into wealth, responsibly and efficiently.

NAMPO is not just an exhibition — it’s a meeting point of ideas, progress, and community. Wood-Mizer Africa is proud to be part of this journey, helping shape a resilient and self-sustaining agricultural economy.

In an era where farmers are looking to boost farm profits and sustainable land-management practices prioritise the sustainable use of trees and timber, Wood-Mizer’s product range at NAMPO included the LT15 Start, LT20 start, LX50, MP180, MP260, MP360, MS300, MD400 which provided a unique perspective on technology to reach these goals.

Wood-Mizer’s range includes solutions across the entire timber value addition chain – from forest to final form. The range consists of narrow band portable and industrial sawmills, wideband sawmilling equipment, resaws, board edgers, wood kilns, woodworking machines, material handling, bandsaw blades, and blade maintenance equipment for woodworking and forestry hobbyists and professionals across the African continent.

To see how Wood-Mizer has been tested and proven in Africa for over 40 years, with extensive dealer networks across Africa, dedicated customer and technical support with unmatched range of sawmilling solutions, visit our website at www.woodmizer.co.za to learn more about new product releases and company news.