Wolff Autohaus: Quality used commercial vehicles

Wolff Autohaus is a subsidiary of the Wolff Group formerly known as John Wolff and Associates (Pty) LTD.

Wolff Autohaus

Wolff Autohaus is a commercial vehicle reseller business with an unsurpassed reputation of providing quality used commercial vehicles in the market.

“We take great pride in our range of used trucks, trailers, buses and yellow metal, all of which is backed up by our in-house mechanical workshop as well as on-site panel workshop. Simply because we believe in delivering trucks that are built to last. Wolff Autohaus provides our clients a customised offering to suit their unique and individual needs,” says Akhona Luqopo from Wollf Autohaus.

Their services

Used truck sales – They offer a range of quality used commercial vehicles and they are approved with various financial institutions.

Used vehicle purchasing – They are highly regarded for our evaluations on used vehicles, and they will make you a fair offer on your used commercial vehicle.

Mechanical workshop – Vehicles can be refurbished and custom modified by our team of experts in their in-house mechanical workshop.

Paint and panel workshop – Their in-house paint and panel workshop means all their vehicles leave our lot looking as good as new.

Contact Wolff Autohaus at 011-662-2828, info@wolffgroup.co or visit their website at www.wolffautohaus.co.za