With Winch-In your vehicle can tackle any off-road terrain

If you enjoy adventure, grit, and getting off the beaten path chances are that you know all about off-road driving. Whether you enjoy roughing it in the wild, taking amazing nature shots or just enjoy putting your vehicle to the test Winch-In is the people to have on your side.

A true off-road enthusiast knows that the right fitments can make or break you, that is why Winch-In goes the extra mile with your 4×4 accessories. For them this is not just another fitment, it is a passion that they share with their passionate clients.

They can help you get your vehicle ready for those rocky climbs, muddy tracks, deep river crossings, and steep inclines, and stock only the most advanced MCC Bumper Replacement Bullbars, snorkels and Runva winches.

A winch that works

At Winch-In they can fit your vehicle with any of their wide range of Runva winches, starting from 3500 lb all the way up to 20000 lb. They can also repair your winch and make it as good as new.

A winch is like your emergency lifeline when the terrain gets tough or the load gets heavy, that is why looking after your winch is very important. Winch-In has shared some safety tips when operating your winch, these include.

Do not exceed the rated capacity of your winch.

Allow your winch to cool between uses.

Never cut, weld, or change any part of the winch or cable.

A minimum of five wraps of cable around the drum barrel is necessary for pulling and holding the rated load.

Disconnect the remote control and battery leads when not in use.

Use gloves to protect hands when handling the cable. Never let the cable slide through your hands.

The vehicle engine should be kept running during operation of the winch to minimise battery drain and maximise power and speed of the winch. If the winch is used for a considerable amount of time with the engine off, the battery may be drained and too weak to restart the engine.

Get to know your winch before you actually need to use it.

Inspect the wire rope and equipment before each use. A frayed or damaged rope must be replaced at once.

Inspect the winch installation and bolts to ensure that all bolts are tight before each operation.

If you would like to learn more about your winch set up, rated capacity and so on you can follow this link for an in depth look at winches. https://winch-in.africa/product/a-must-read-introduction-getting-to-know-your-winch-safety-precautions-general-tips-for-safe-operation-winching-techniques-a-z-winch-assembly-troubleshooting-and-more/

Winch-In can also aid with winch accessories like gloves, anchor straps or chains and heavy blankets that can absorb energy should the wire rope break.

You can maintain your winch by following these tips;

Periodically check the tightness of mounting bolts and electrical connections. Remove all dirt or corrosion and always keep your winch clean.

Do not try to disassemble the gear box. Repairs should be carried out by the manufacturer or an authorised repair center.

The gearbox has been lubricated using a high temperature lithium grease and is sealed at the factory. No internal lubrication is needed.

Get your vehicle camping ready with Winch-In

Winch-In helps you get the most out of your 4×4 vehicle, and although the hardware is important a comfortable and safe place to sleep is just as important. That is why Winch-In can also assist you with a wide range of rooftop tents, like the Desert Cruiser Roof Top Tent 120 cm.

This tent can set up and fold down quickly and has a large entrance and oversized side windows to give you a view of the surrounding nature. It comes with an LED strip and high-density foam mattress to keep you comfortable.

The top of the Desert Cruiser is made from a honeycomb aluminum plate, which increases the roof top tent quality and appearance. You also get two aluminum bars to safely secure your luggage or other outdoor equipment like a Kayak, canoe or bike on the top of the roof tent.

This two-man tent can fit on any mid-size- and full-size SUV, mid-size- and full-Size Truck, trailer and van.

If you are looking for the perfect fitments for your off-road vehicle look no further than Winch-In, visit their website at https://winch-in.africa/.