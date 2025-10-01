With Solvd water systems your taps won’t run dry

454 words

We all have faced water issues in some way or other and with level one water restrictions in place it does not seem that our taps will be running at full force soon… or will it? With Solvd’s water solutions you can have clean water in your home or business whenever you need it.

Solvd installs and manage home water systems that are primarily focused on solving two big issues. Their filtration systems ensure that you have clean, chlorine free water in your home while their back up systems ensure you have an uninterrupted water supply.

These types of systems can cost you thousands, the type of money that not everyone has lying around. But Solvd works with an inexpensive monthly subscription rather than a once-off payment to make it possible for everyone to have access to clean water, permanently.

Kashmil Rambarran has been a Solvd client for two months. He first learned about Solvd on Instagram and decided on the two-stage filtration system for his home.

“The solution seemed simple, high quality and we’ll priced,” says Kashmil on why he decided on Solvd. “I wanted simplicity, an all-in-one solution that includes maintenance, insurance and support.”

He says this system takes care of all his family’s needs. Kashmil’s parent live with him and is 82- and 88-years old, and consistent water supply is very important to them.

“The service and support from Solvd are exceptional. Any concerns or questions I’ve had were resolved swiftly. I’ve already recommended the system to residents in my estate as well as friends and family,” he says.

He highly recommends Solvd to anyone looking for something similar and says: “Gareth and his team are superstars.”

While Allie John has only had her system for three weeks, she already knows this is the best decision she could make.

“I first heard about Solvd through social media and chose them because of reliability and affordability. Also, their rent to own option is brilliant,” Allie says. She decided on the Solvd system for her home and business.

She was looking for a system that is reliable and easy to use, because they have many water issues in Johannesburg.

“Solvd has solved my problems,” she says jokingly and adds that the system works well for her because it also supports her business.

“I am very happy with their service, and I would recommend Solvd to others. The Solvd team has been professional, helpful and quick to respond, which makes the whole experience even better. Thank you for an amazing job. Keep up the great service,” Allie says.

If you are looking for a reliable and affordable water system for your home visit the Solvd website at www.getsolvd.com