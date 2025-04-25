Why is the grid failing even though solar energy has become more popular?

602 words

Just like a bad break-up of a love affair, you have to wonder whether South Africans have lost their faith in Eskom. We were introduced to loadshedding in 2007, and what followed was 18 years of uncertainty and struggle for South African consumers. However, Eskom claims they have a plan and say they have taken steps in the past two years to stabilise the grid and keep the lights on.

But consumers have lost their trust in empty promises, and a need for stability has seen many South Africans and businesses move over to more reliable means of energy, like solar power.

Now, one has to wonder, if so many South African have moved over to other energy sources, why is this electricity giant still struggling to keep the lights on?

Why have we lost our faith?

Eskom has continually struggled to meet our electricity demand which has led to rolling-blackouts. These blackouts stem from aging infrastructure, coal-fired power plants and the inability to replace these plants or supplement them.

These operational challenges have been compounded by years of mismanagement. Funds meant for maintenance and expansion were not utilised the way it should have been. This left Eskom with a failing infrastructure and massive amounts of debt. This has also hindered Eskom’s ability to invest in modernising the grid or transitioning to cleaner energy

The final nail in the coffin is probably the rising electricity costs. To counter their financial difficulties Eskom has repeatedly raised tariffs, making electricity almost unaffordable for some households and businesses.

The combination of these three factors have left consumers choosing alternative energy sources that are more cost effective in the long run and definitely more reliable.

Does solar power help?

The short answer is yes. Solar power seems to have brought relief to those who can afford it, a relief one would assume would echo through to the Eskom grid. But this seems to not be the case.

In 2011 Eskom introduced a renewable energy programme that added 6,2 GW to the grid, but when you compare this to rooftop solar installations which totalled 2,6 GW of added electricity in 2023 alone, you are left to wonder why the grid is still under strain.

It has been estimated that business losses due to loadshedding has reached the hundreds of billions in the past few years. These are direct losses due to halted operations, extra expenses and reduced economic growth. But second tier losses like spoiled goods and the loss of production have even longer lasting consequences.

Your solution is Micasa Energy

Micasa Energy Solutions specialise in turnkey solutions for agricultural, commercial, industrial, and development energy needs. They thrive on offering their clients smart solutions by being part of the project from the start. They will help determine your needs, design, implement and maintain your alternative energy solution.

“While the recent absence of loadshedding is encouraging, the underlying challenges facing our electricity infrastructure necessitate proactive measures,” explains Reinhardt van Schoor from Micasa Energy Solutions. “Transitioning to renewable energy not only offers financial savings and grid stability, but also supports environmental sustainability goals.”

By investing in solar power and battery storage solutions, consumers can secure a reliable and cost-effective energy supply, even as utility prices continue to rise. This proactive approach not only future-proofs against escalating costs but also ensures resilience against the uncertainties of our current energy landscape. In essence, choosing renewable energy is not just a response to current challenges, but a strategic investment in a sustainable and economically advantageous future.

Contact Micasa Energy solutions by visiting their website www.micasa.co.za and find out how they can help you.