Why farmers choose Tal-Tec livestock handling equipment

Every livestock farmer knows that livestock handling equipment is essential for a thriving farm, not only does it ensure your own safety and your animals’ safety, but ultimately it influences the effectiveness of your farming operation.

Even routine tasks like vaccinations, weighing and loading can pose a safety risk if the right equipment and procedures are not followed. These types of equipment help you control your animal’s movement and prevent panic, aggression or stress.

Calm animals are easier to handle and less likely to suffer from stress related health issues. Stress can also have an impact on the meat tenderness of your animal or the milk yield.

These types of equipment also allow you to streamline the process saving you on time and labour.

With over 50-years of experience in animal handling equipment Tal-Tec knows what works best for your animals, building solutions to assist the farmer and their animals.

Minimise labour with the cattle circular force pen

Tal-Tec’s Cattle half-moon pen can easily handle 30 to 50 cattle with minimal labour. This product features a forcing gate with a brake to ensure that cattle stay inside. After the cattle is safely in the crush this brake can be released to open the gate and let the next group of cattle in.

Keep your sheep focused with the sheep circular force pen

The sheep circular force pen is designed to make managing your sheep a breeze. This product can accommodate up to 5 sheep at one time and has a diameter of 6,2 m.

The solid sturdy gates prevent your sheep from being distracted by the surrounding environment allowing them to just follow the sheep in front of them. This means less hassle to get your animals to move where you want them to.

The circular force is also designed to guide the sheep into the crush, thus reducing the amount of labour needed to manage them.

Keep cattle secure in the neck & body clamp

Tal-Tec has different versions of their neck and body clamp that includes a version with a sliding gate and a mobile version.

The neck and body clamp is designed to make tasks like branding, ear tagging, and foot care easy and effortless.

The neck and body clamp securely holds cattle in place which allows the farmer to work on their animal without distractions. It provides full access to the animal’s body, which is ideal for branding, dosing, embryo transfer, ear tagging, and foot care.

The clamp can also be adjusted easily to fit bulls and small calves. Turn this neck and body clamp into a scale by adding the LS4 1000 mm load bar scale.

The feedlot neck and body clamp are made from thicker steel and is used in a feedlot setup where farmers work with a thousand cattle a day, every day. And they don’t exceed 350 kg.

Easy access to your animals with the cattle working crate

Tal-Tec’s working crate includes a neck clamp at the front and a sliding gate at the rear and has panels that allow you to guide your cattle.

While the open side of the crate provides you with easy access to the animal’s body for tasks such as branding. You can add an additional LS4 scale at the bottom of the crate, allowing you to use the crate for weighing your cattle as well.

If you are looking for animal handling equipment that will help you transform your farm into a well-oiled machine, look no further than Tal-Tec. Visit their website at www.tal-tec.co.za to learn more about the products they have to offer.