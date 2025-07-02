Waterberg Biosphere Reserve: Invest in the future

720 words

Investors are invited to become part of a transformational conservation, ecotourism and community outreach project in the heart of the Waterberg Biosphere Reserve, next to the Marakele National Park.

A privately owned wildlife property African Buffalo Breeding Company (Pty) Ltd is at the core of the biosphere reserve. The envisioned venture builds on forty years of wildlife experience, wildlife conservation, environmental rehabilitation, ecotourism and community skills training programmes.

The original owner, Dr Wilhelm Schack, wildlife veterinarian and ecologist, who is still a shareholder of the company, has vast knowledge of all aspects of wildlife management, ecotourism and agriculture which forms the foundation of the new development.

According to Wilhelm, the company is expanding its activities and reaching into especially disadvantaged communities in the region and further afield with the vision of creating a centre of conservation excellence where biosphere guests and scientists can meet, deliberate and act.

Investor opportunities

Potential exists for high-end eco-lodges, conservation tourism, and research facilities. Critical habitat assessments, rezoning, and infrastructure upgrades are required, not only on our own property, but also on eco park destination elsewhere also earmarked for development. “By investing at this early stage, you secure a stake in a project with exponential growth potential,” says Wilhelm.

This venture is built on proven successes, including

Wildlife management, rehabilitation and quarantine station that are actively contributing to rare and common species conservation and rewilding programs, in operation since 1993

Wildlife management technical workshops, specialising in the manufacture of animal capture and rewilding structures, used for species including antelope, buffalo, rhino, and predators. In operation since 2001.

Indigenous tree and medicinal plant nursery, growing trees and other plants for environmental rehabilitation purposes and traditional health care across the region. In operation since 2010.

Education and research hub, hosting local and international ecology and veterinary students as well as local reserve and game ranch managers since 2001.

Waterberg Hideaway, a thriving, popular guest retreat known for its immersive nature experience. In operation since 2013.

Long term objectives include

Establishing the Waterberg Wildlife and African Ecology Research Centre on the company-owned farm adjacent to the Marakele National Park to build a lasting legacy by involving passionate shareholders in a long-term succession plan on behalf of the current ownership.

To establish the Waterberg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital through collaborating with leading academic institutions to put in place a facility to support, maintain and grow the game industry and conservation in all its facets.

To establish a rhino rehabilitation and research centre in cooperation with the University of Pretoria.

To support leopard and cheetah research in collaboration with De Wildt Cheetah Centre and the Endangered Wildlife Trust.

To establish a vulture and raptor safe haven and rehab centre in cooperation with VULPRO and the University of Pretoria.

To build viable blueprints for conservation, environmental management and sustainable living to be implemented across Southern Africa.

To cooperate with SANBI in biodiversity studies in order to develop key parameters for all our research projects.

To provide profitable opportunities for investors in this programme.

To restore and rewild landscapes in state and private ownership starting in the Waterberg.

Research topics include

Research topics are an indication of the philosophy behind the development.

Ancient wisdom: Document conservation related evidence in rock art and archaeology on the continent.

Cultural heritage: Document traditional African knowledge regarding wildlife management on the continent.

Waterberg Wildlife heritage: Document evidence of ancient resident and ancient migratory wildlife behavioural patterns between the dry Kalahari in Botswana in the West to the water rich Waterberg Mountains in the East.

Wildlife policies: To establish scientific guidelines for the future rewilding operations and policies in the Waterberg Biosphere Reserve and elsewhere.

Endangered species: To research and compile adaptive species management plans in order to mitigate poaching, environmental and disease risks to enable sustained and optimal population growth.

Critical water resource area: To collaborate with the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) and other institutions in order to advise private entities and government on developing official policies and actions regarding restoration and rewilding projects and the impacts water resource management in the Waterberg has on the four downstream countries in the Limpopo River basin in South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

Contact detail

Contact Dr Wilhelm Schack, Wildlife Veterinarian/Ecologist on 083-301-8119 or send an e-mail to wilhelm@ecogroup.africa