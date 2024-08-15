VIDEO: Woman farmer Mabuyane Mabuza stands back for nothing and no one | Kynoch

Grain, soya beans and a whole lot of love is what keeps Mabuyane Mabuza busy on her farm near Randfontein. With her heart filled with passion for her farm, and her feet always in the soil, this farmer is not stepping back anytime soon.

Mabuyane started farming with her late husband back in 2013. When he sadly passed away five years ago, she had to take over and manage everything on her own.

Being a successful farmer entails many things, but the type of products you use for soil health and crop growth certainly is a priority on the list. “We have always used Kynoch since we got here. I have tried different fertilisers, but quickly went back to Kynoch because I was getting the best results. As farmers, we always keep looking and sampling what products work best for our land, and as soon as you understand the soil that you are working with and you discover the type of fertiliser you need to use, generally it becomes a lot easier. You find something that works for you, and you stick with it. So far, I am happy with Kynoch,” says Mabuyane.

