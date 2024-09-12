VIDEO: John Deere – It’s Time To Grow Event 2024

Knowledge is power! This is also the belief of John Deere. The It’s Grow Time event was filled with expert knowledge about farming implements and John Deere specialists ready to help farmers with the right advice on what they need to partake in successful farming practices.

“It’s Grow Time means for us that it is the beginning of the planting season, but it is also so much more than that. We have got all this technology captured in our equipment, but we realised that we did not do a good job in selling all this value. This week marks the beginning of us selling our value as well as the value of our dealers to the customer,” says Managing Director of John Deere Africa and Middle East, Stephan Gouws.

