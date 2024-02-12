Vegetable prices: Zimbabwe imposes an import ban for potatoes amid virus detection

Cabbage

In the week ending on January 26th, the average prices of cabbage depicted an increasing price trend despite increases in volumes supplied. The increase in prices was noted to be influenced by strong consumer demand. Analysts forecast that prices would revert to the levels seen in November throughout February and early March.

Carrots

The average prices of carrots saw a decreasing price trend at the back of an increase in volumes supplied. Prices were also under pressure due to unfavourable weather conditions in key producing areas. Analysts anticipate that prices will return to an average of R4 500 per ton mark for the next two months.

Onions

Average onion prices depicted decreasing price trends as the market was flooded with onions. The main supplying regions include the Northern Cape as well as some parts of the Western Cape. Analysts note a good season for the Northern Cape region and are expecting the commencement of the Western Cape season to be accompanied by excellent quality produce and better margins.

Potatoes

The monthly price trend for potatoes has shown a decline due to the increased volume supplied. Kwa-Zulu Natal alongside the Free State has been the main supplying region for fresh produce markets. Analysts noted that South Africa has detected a pepper ringspot virus, that has led to Zimbabwe temporarily banning imports from the region. Prices are anticipated to recover modestly in February; however, the risk of an import restriction can flood markets with produce, pressuring prices to remain lower than expected.

Tomato

The average tomato prices for the week ending January 26th increased by 5,6%, but a 44% monthly decline occurred. This was due to a 57% increase in monthly supplied quantities, improved weather conditions, and falling customer demand. Analysts predict a resurgence in demand in February.

Source: ABSA Agri Trends