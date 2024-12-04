Vaccines are one of the most effective ways to combat diseases in animals

From the invention of a vaccine against smallpox by Edward Jenner in 1796, it took almost two centuries to eradicate the disease. Louis Pasteur once said, “It is within the power of man to eradicate infection from the earth.” That power has so far eradicated two infectious diseases: smallpox and rinderpest.

When it comes to protecting our animals’ health, vaccination stands out as one of the most crucial and effective preventive measures available. This proactive approach to animal health management has proven to be particularly vital in regions where deadly diseases remain prevalent.

A 2017 study showed that canine rabies vaccination reduced the risk of death from any cause by 56% in dogs aged 0–3months, by 44% in dogs aged 4–11months and by 16% in dogs older than a year.

When we consider viruses that carry a high risk of mortality, like rabies or parvovirus, vaccination is unquestionably the best option for protection. A vaccine allows the animal’s body to build antibodies to a specific virus, without the risk of developing symptoms of disease, suffering as a result, or worse, dying from it.

Unlike traditional treatments that focus on managing symptoms or addressing existing infections, vaccines work proactively by priming the immune system to recognise and combat specific pathogens before they can cause illness. This approach mirrors the natural way animals fight diseases, but eliminates the risks associated with actual infection.

Vaccines are particularly effective in the control of major viral diseases in both domestic pets and livestock. For dogs, we see remarkable protection against potentially fatal diseases such as rabies, parvovirus, distemper, infectious hepatitis, and leptospirosis. Similarly, cats benefit from vaccines that guard against rabies, feline leukaemia virus (FeLV), panleukopenia virus, calicivirus and rhinotracheitis virus.

Furthermore, treating and managing viral diseases in animals is costly, often involving multiple veterinary visits and medication that does not always guarantee recovery. Vaccines are therefore a far more convenient, safe, and inexpensive method of protecting our animals against disease. Prevention is always better than cure, and animals are happier and healthier when they are protected from deadly diseases through vaccination.

The importance of animal vaccination extends beyond individual pet health, as it is crucial in addressing and managing public health concerns on a large scale. In South Africa, we are currently experiencing a rabies epidemic, largely attributed to insufficient vaccination coverage in the canine population. Research indicates that achieving a 70% vaccination rate in a given area’s canine population could lead to the complete elimination of this deadly disease.

While vaccines represent the cornerstone of disease prevention, they work best as part of a holistic health management strategy. Environmental hygiene plays an integral role in disease management. This includes the timely removal of animal waste to reduce pathogen transmission through insects and parasites, and prevent bacterial contamination of water sources.

A major roadblock, however, is the lack of access to vaccines in certain areas. While veterinary clinics in major cities provide ready access to vaccines, rural and impoverished communities often face limited access to primary animal healthcare, including vital vaccination services. This disparity highlights the need for continued efforts to expand veterinary services and vaccine accessibility across all communities.

At Boehringer Ingelheim, we remain committed to advancing veterinary public health through innovative vaccine development and supporting veterinarians in their crucial work of protecting the health and well-being of animals. Through continued research, development, and distribution of effective vaccines, we can work toward a future where preventable animal diseases no longer pose a significant threat to animal and human health alike.