Upgrade your outdoor experiences with the Pulsar Merger LRF XL50

If you are looking for clarity in thermal imaging as well as comfort, the Pulsar Merger LRF XL50 is the thermal imaging binoculars for you. The Merger LRF XL50 is designed provide an all-in-one viewing experience for professionals and enthusiasts who need detailed thermal imaging and reliable range detection.

Advanced thermal imaging sensor

At the heart of the Merger LRF XL50 is a 1024×768 resolution thermal sensor that ensures a clear image quality, even in challenging conditions. This high-definition sensor captures fine details, allowing you to distinguish objects perfectly. Whether you are using it for tracking wildlife or doing surveillance in low-light environments, the sensor’s sensitivity can detect temperature differences accurately even if the conditions are not ideal.

Fast object lens for quick focus

The Merger LRF XL50 is also equipped with a high-speed f50/1,0 lens to maximise the thermal radiation intake and provide sharp, contrast-rich images. This lens ensures rapid focusing, reducing lag when transitioning between targets at different distances.

Long-range detection

With a detection range of 2 300 m the Merger LRF XL50 allows you to see your target at greater distances with confidence. No matter what the task, the long-range detection ensure that you have clarity at any distance with the added benefit of variable magnification (2,5 – 20x) which allows you a smooth and accurate zoom.

Detailed image with wide field of view

Despite its long-range abilities, the Merger LRF XL50 does not sacrifice on its field of view. The wide view makes it easier to track moving objects without constantly having to adjust. Combined with the smooth digital zoom functions, you can effortlessly toggle between wider scenes and detailed close-ups.

User-friendly modes for quick adjustments

When viewing your target, you do not want to struggle with adjustments and lose sight. This is where the LRF XL50’s intuitive controls simplify the process. You can switch between viewing modes, adjust brightness levels, and fine-tune contrast settings without complicated menus. The Merger LRF XL50 also easily integrates with Stream Vision 2, allowing wireless connectivity for image sharing and remote control via smartphones and tablets.

Classic binocular design for comfort

With all these features, the Merger LRF LX50 does not compromise on comfort and is designed with a traditional dual-eye setup, mimicking the ergonomic look of conventional binoculars to reduce eye strain.

If you are looking for binoculars with precise long range thermal imaging, the Merger LRF XL50 is for you. Make your outdoor experience better with the Merger LRF XL50.