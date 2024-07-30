Unleash the power of durability and comfort with the Dodge safety shoe

Article supplied

Rugged durability meets enhanced comfort

In demanding work environments, the right footwear can make all the difference. Introducing the Dodge safety shoe, a blend of rugged durability and enhanced comfort, designed for hardworking professionals. Manufactured by Bagshaw Safety Footwear, a division of BBF Safety Group (Pty) Ltd and tested to comply with SANS/ISO 20345 safety footwear specifications, the Dodge is built for exceptional performance.

Built to last

Crafted from 2,0 mm – 2,2 mm vintage-style genuine leather, the Dodge features additional padding on the collar and tongue for maximum comfort. The 140 cm braided nylon laces with a central core add strength and are flame-retardant. The shoe’s robust construction includes five pairs of Mogul eyelets and two pairs of metal ski hooks for a secure fit and longlasting durability.

Thrives under pressure

The TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) support system on the outer counter (the rear part of the shoe that provides heel support) offers reinforced support, maintaining stability and preventing foot fatigue during long hours. The Inyati sole unit, made from PU and rubber, offers high heat resistance, cut and abrasion resistance, and superior slip resistance, ideal for demanding environments.

Footology

Inside, the Dodge prioritises comfort and breathability with Cambrill nonwoven material laminated to foam, ensuring excellent ventilation. The Footology Elastopan climate control insole provides superior cushioning, lightweight comfort and breathability, treated with antibacterial and antimicrobial agents for optimum foot hygiene.

Protection guaranteed

Equipped with a steel toe cap that withstands impact loads of 200 joules, the Dodge ensures critical protection in hazardous work environments. The cushioned midsole, made from flexible low-density polyurethane, offers excellent shock absorption, while the hard-wearing PU/rubber outer sole provides superior slip resistance. Manufactured in an ISO 9001 accredited factory, the Dodge safety shoe represents the highest standards of quality and safety. Our commitment to excellence ensures footwear that meets stringent safety specifications and delivers outstanding performance.

Rugged durability, enhanced comfort

The Dodge safety shoe is not just about meeting safety standards -it is about exceeding them. It is about providing you with a shoe that combines the best of both worlds: rugged durability and enhanced comfort. Whether you are working on a construction site, in a manufacturing plant, or in any demanding environment that requires strict adherence to safety standards, the Dodge is designed to keep you safe and comfortable.

Step into a world of protection and comfort. Step into the Dodge safety shoe. For more information visit http://www.lemaitre.co.za or find them on Facebook @LemaitreSafetyFootwear.