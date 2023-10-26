Understanding Spraying

1. What is the difference between an application and spraying?

Application – consists of the use of the appropriate techniques to place the active product on the target as recommended by the product manufacturer.

Spraying – consists of the fragmentation of atomized liquid into droplets, without necessarily hitting the target.

2. What is the difference between a spray tip and a nozzle?

Both spray tips and nozzles have a very similar role in their function: Spraying. They are often referenced interchangeable, but there are slight differences.

The main difference between the spray tip and the nozzle is how they are attached to the cap.

Spray nozzles generally have a thread to connect directly to the cap, presenting a set with few parts. In some situations, a nozzle can be attached directly to the boom – via the thread.

A spray tip features a flanged base that fits into the cap and creates an assembly that can attach to a nozzle body.

A spray tip does not work by itself, and it needs to be part of a nozzle assembly, which is made up of:

Functions of spray tips:

Determine flow rate (quantity/ volume).

Produce droplets of a certain size (quality).

Allow a good distribution of the sprayed liquid (quality).

3. Spray tip nomenclature

Most TeeJet® Technologies spray tips feature the following markings:

The tip type.

The brand.

A sequence of two to three numbers representing the spray angle (usually 80° or 110°).

A sequence of two to four numbers that represents the tip nominal flow rate in US Gallons per minute – GPM at 40 PSI (2.8 bar) – (0067,015, 02, 03, etc).

In some cases, just after the nominal flow rate, there is the letter “V”, indicating that the tip is classified according to the VisFlo®/ ISO color coding system.

The last letter represents the material the tip is made of (P- polymer, K – ceramic and S – stainless steel).

3. Nominal flow rate

The nominal flow rate of a spray tip is determined by the volume sprayed by this tip, in a unit of time, when operated at 40 PSI of pressure (or 2.8 bar) with water at 69.8°F (21°C). the flow rate printed in a spray tip is represented in North American Gallons per minute (GMP) (1 GMP = 3.785 l/min).