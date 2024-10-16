Ultranexus brings the outside to you in HD

The Pulsar Merger LRF XP35 from Ultranexus are the most compact and lightweight binoculars.

Ultranexus can make your outdoor experiences more enjoyable with their Pulsar products. Whether you are looking to hunt that Roland Ward buck or just go sightseeing with Ultranexus and Pulsar you can get up close and personal with the animals.

Ultranexus has a wide range of Pulsar products available in their range, but two of their products you must try out are their Merger LRF XP35 and their Thermion 2 LRF XL50.

Merger LRF XP35

The Pulsar Merger LRF XP35 is any birdwatchers dream. These binoculars are the most compact binoculars in the Pulsar range, they feature the widest field of view in their category and have the most sensitive thermal sensor.

The Merger line is known for their European quality, ergonomics and comfort.

This lightweight model has a field view of 17,8° which allows you to scan vast areas from a greater distance without eye fatigue. The Merger LRF XP35 is equipped with the European made Lynred sensor with NETD <25 mK which ensures a highly detailed image even in adverse conditions.

The latest model comes with a built-in laser rangefinder that measures distances of up to 1 km and a detection range of up to 1 350 m. Like all Merger models the

Merger LRF XP35 is powered by a dual battery system – one internal and one replaceable – for up to nine hours of continuous operation.

Thermion 2 LRF XL50

The Thermion 2 LRF XL50 is a gamechanger for any hunting enthusiast. What sets this riflescope apart is its excellent HD image quality and powerful sensor capabilities. It is perfect for long distance shooters and for observation with a wide field view. The HD sensor resolution maintains optimal image quality even at high zoom levels while the internal ballistic calculations make it much easier to hit straight at the target.

The image that the 1024×768-pixel resolution Lynred sensor creates allows you to see the silhouettes, anatomy and behavioral peculiarities of the animal like never before. Variable 1,75-14x magnification (x8 digital zoom) provides improved focus and better overall recognition.

A premium HD-class germanium lens with a F50/1.0 formula provides an accurate and detailed image at any point in the field of view, while focusing wheels are located on the right and left sides to make focusing easier with both hands.

The compact built-in LRF with a range of up to 800 m is seamlessly integrated into the slim design, ensuring shooting accuracy at any distance. You can upload various ballistics profiles directly to the Thermion’s memory using the Stream Vision Ballistics application.

The package also includes the Pulsar BT wireless Bluetooth remote control which mimics the controls buttons of the riflescope and activates the most essential controls. This means the hunter can focus on the hunt with minimal effort.

Additionally, the Thermion 2 LRF XL50 features:

Flexible mounting and uses a 30 mm ring solution

High impact resistance, for use with weapons up to .375h&H calibers

The scope’s memory contains up to 10 shooting profiles and 100 zeroing distances

10 reticle configurations and functions, available in nine colours

High-precision aiming with “picture-in-picture” mode

Customisable user mode for individual image adjustment in specific conditions

Dual battery system: one built-in and one replaceable with up to 10 hours of operation

64 GB of internal memory for recording video and photos

1024×768 HD AMOLED display with enhanced colour rendering

Flexible set of colour palettes for various needs

Wi-Fi integration with iOS and Android devices

Operation in extreme temperatures from -25°C up to +50°C

IPX7-rated for protection against immersion in water

Go to https://ultranexus.co.za/ for more information.