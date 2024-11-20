Ultranexus: Bringing the world’s best Pulsar thermal optics to you

A monocular in the field makes all the difference. They are portable, enhance your visibility and can help you get a clear view of your surroundings.

But not all monoculars are made equal. Pulsar’s Telos LRF XL50 provides all the benefits of normal monocular and so much more. This product is perfect to keep at hand if you are a hunter and outdoor enthusiast or even a farmer.

The Telos LRF XL50 has a reinforced magnesium alloy housing for its premium germanium lenses. It can see and identify objects from 2,3 km away no matter what the light conditions.

Pulsar’s exceptional quality thermal optic monocular assists farmers with protecting their own lives and that of their livestock.

The Pulsar Telos RXL50

1024×768 @ 12 µm sensor

With a 1024 x 768 resolution you can be assured that you get a clear, more detailed image while the 12 µm pixel pitch provides the best thermal sensitivity.

F50/1.0 objective lens

The F50 lens gives you all the magnification power while allowing more light to assist during low-light conditions.

2,5 – 20 (x8 digital zoom) magnification

This device provides a combination of optical and digital zoom, allowing for precise adjustments from 2,5x to 20x optically, and additional digital magnification. Now you can see the finest details from the furthest distance. The objective ring zoom control provides smooth, precise adjustments to the zoom function ensuring your view is not interrupted.

Field of view

This monocular has the widest field of view with a 14° horizontal and 10,5° vertical field of view allowing you to see more detail. This translates into a view of 24,6 m horizontally and 18,5 m vertically over 100 m.

Combined dual battery system

The combined dual battery system, which includes a built-in battery and a replaceable battery provides you with eight hours of continuous use. The replaceable battery pack has direct plug and wireless fast charge options.

Rangefinder

While the Telos XL50 does not include a laser rangefinder, the Telos RXL50 does include a 1 000 m precise laser rangefinder for quickly measuring distances.

Bonus benefits

This monocular is perfect for ambidextrous use and comes in an ergonomic, non-slip rubber coated housing. Perfect for viewing, taking photos and taking videos.

You want this for your farm

This monocular will help you protect your livestock from predators, theft, and the advanced Pulsar algorithms will allow you to see in the worst conditions. It is ruggedly built and gives you a precise view in rain, fog and snow. These algorithms enhance the image quality to help you achieve a sharp, detailed image.

Why choose Pulsar

Pulsar allows you to adjust your sensitivity, brightness and contrast. This makes it stand out from competitors.

This monocular comes in eight colours for you to choose from, it has picture in picture viewing, and photos and videos are automatically downloaded onto the Stream Vision 2 app.

All Pulsar devices come with a 3 year warranty and can be bought from any of the Ultranexus suppliers, which includes Notably, Safari and Outdoor, Futurama, Karoo Outdoor, Gerrie Coetzee Vuurwapens, Hunters warehouse and many more.

Field test video: https://youtu.be/vgIXEZ72zcs

Field test video 2: https://youtu.be/4pZWwhXT34Q