Ukwimya Trading & Logistics: Reliable transport solutions for Zambia’s agricultural industry

In the fertiliser, chemical, or broader agricultural industry, one of the biggest priorities is ensuring that products move seamlessly from the warehouse to the farmer. This is where Ukwimya Trading & Logistics steps in as a trusted partner.

They don’t just transport goods – they deliver value, reliability, and peace of mind, making sure every product reaches its destination safely, on time, and at the best possible cost.

Ukwimya Trading & Logistics is a proudly Zambian-owned company with strong roots in logistics and supply chain solutions. They support agribusinesses and industries with a wide range of reliable logistics and procurement services, including:

Cross-border logistics and customs facilitation

Sourcing and procurement of industrial equipment, technical parts, and spares

Regional freight and local delivery solutions between Zambia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe

End-to-end supply chain support

Why choose Ukwimya?

At Ukwimya, a skilled and experienced operations team ensures smooth coordination from dispatch to delivery. With excellent client communication and real-time cargo tracking, customers enjoy peace of mind knowing that their products will arrive safely, on time, and without unnecessary stress.

Reliable services

Transportation & warehousing

In addition to transport solutions, Ukwimya provides on-demand warehouse space for both short- and long-term storage needs. Their warehouse services include:

Receiving and checking cargo

Consolidation of consignments

GRV and labelling

Unpacking, picking, and packing

Palletising, strapping/securing, and wrapping

Procurement solutions

Ukwimya also offers integrated procurement services to the mining, agriculture, and industrial sectors within the SADC region. Leveraging strong buying power and extensive sourcing networks, they secure goods at highly competitive rates.

All procurement is transparent, with agreed mark-ups clearly communicated.

By working closely with clients, Ukwimya ensures timely supply of goods, sourcing parts, products, and components to meet immediate project or production demands. This process is supported by customised reporting tools that measure and track performance against client requirements.

Their fleet

Ukwimya operates a diverse and reliable fleet, tailored to meet a variety of transport needs:

1-tonne pick-ups

8-tonne trucks (open and closed body)

15-tonne tautliner

20-tonne tautliner

Super link tautliner

Super link flat deck

28-tonne Pantech closed trailer(s)

Every vehicle is equipped with live tracking units, giving clients accurate, real-time updates on the location of their cargo.

Partner with Ukwimya

Ukwimya Trading & Logistics is more than just a service provider – they are a business partner committed to growth, reliability, and long-term value. By delivering on time and investing in dependable equipment, they ensure your supply chain runs smoothly.

Choose Ukwimya as your long-term business partner and share in growth with a team that delivers on time and invests in reliability. Reach them on (+260)963-071-038 or via email at rhoda@ukwimya.com.