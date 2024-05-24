UD Trucks lead the way in fuel efficiency and low emissions

UD Trucks rightfully pride themselves on excelling on the essentials, something they once again proved at the NAMPO expo this year. This Japanese truck brand has been a household name in South Africa for 62 years, and Phillip van den Heede, Managing Director of UD Trucks South Africa, explains that the brand comes from the Nissan era and has been in business globally for 95 years.

Among others they have light, medium and heavy duty trucks in their product range and they have started developing their vehicles to adhere to the euro 5 emissions standards.

In the last two years they have launched a new line of euro 5 vehicles that are extremely fuel efficient. They are also the first manufacturers in South Africa to produce the Quon euro 5 in 2019.

To continue this sustainable effort, UD Trucks launched the Quester and Croner euro 5 versions in 2022, and are developing more of their product lines into euro 5.

A welcome development of UD Trucks is the UD Croner bus that comes in a 45 and 65 seater. With these buses, customers can choose the configuration and interior they prefer.

Philip highlighted their efforts to improve on their service and customer satisfaction, emphasising how they have centred their efforts around their dealer network, service to customers, parts availability, delivery and up-time in the past few years.

To extend on these improvements, they have added new competitive offerings to their service agreements and telematic solutions.

Their UD Trucks connect service, which have always been included with your vehicle purchase for three years, has now been extended to five years.

Driver training, development to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and geo-fencing, which improves safety and logistics, preventing fuel theft, and additional features related to possible hijacking and the recovery of vehicles are only a few options in an assortment of built-in services that UD Trucks provide to their clients.

UD Trucks have been part of NAMPO for many years, and while farmers used to be interested in only their light and medium duty trucks, the growth of the Agri sector has seen farmers coming to UD Trucks for their mechanical horses as well.

They can provide vehicles for an array of solutions including livestock, fresh produce and cold chain transport.

“Agriculture has been a big portion of the UD trucks’ success in South Africa in the last 62 years,” says Philip.

With 32 dealers that provide services, repairs and extensive support across the country, a farmer won’t have to look far for support from UD Trucks.

Philip says customers can look forward to a committed UD Trucks team who will continue to expand their services to improve up-time even further and make their services more competitive.

Keep an eye out for this innovative brand at NAMPO 2025 because they have several new products in the pipeline.

However, if you can’t wait, visit their website at www.udtruck.com and view their range of products.