UD Trucks: A truck for every task

UD Trucks has been in South Africa for the past 65 years. This reliable Japanese vehicle provides a full range of heavy, medium and light duty trucks that are suitable for agriculture, transport and construction.

“UD Trucks is a Japanese company that stands for quality, not only the product side, but also on the service side,” explained Filip van den Heede, President of UD Trucks SA, at their stand at NAMPO.

UD Trucks, which was established 90 years ago, provides a full range of heavy duty, medium duty and light duty trucks, with models optimised for mature markets and growth markets.

“This is our best truck range ever,” exclaimed Filip, explaining that the range includes heavy duty trucks, or ‘extra heavies, as they are known in South Africa, namely Quon and Quester, medium-sized trucks namely Condor and Croner, and light-duty trucks, namely Kuzer and Kazet.

The smaller trucks can be fitted for smaller businesses, while the bigger trucks can be custom-made for supporting agriculture.

“Supported by our smart service solutions, our products excel in fuel efficiency, drivability, safety, productivity and uptime,” he said.

For Filip, service is of utmost importance to keep downtime to a minimum. “Reliable, quality products improve uptime to support farming communities. With that we mean spare parts are not sitting in a warehouse near OR Tambo, but closer to farmers, especially during harvest time.”

Agriculture comprises between 6 to 8% of UD Trucks’ business, with up to 10% in some years. “A lot of dealers are supporting the agriculture sector in the Western and Eastern Cape, as well as the Bloemfontein area of the Free State and even in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Always the innovator, and with our Japanese DNA, we are trying to bring new solutions. The support structure to farmers does not only refer to body builders that can proved custom-built bodies to suit farmers’ needs, but also service to support uptime,” he said.

“We have special collaboration with body builders for agriculture, but also for long haul for fresh produce with cool units. We can cater for this on any of our vehicles.”

Special features of the cab on the full platform include the Euro 5 standard. “This means a more fuel-efficient vehicle, better emission standards for farmers who wish to drive more of a green label. “With these features, UD Trucks are twoyears ahead of legislation, which will become compulsory 2027.”

More cab features include ground clearance and steel bumpers for a lifetime of durability for the farming community. “There are also different horsepower (kilowatt) applications to cater for specific needs of the farmer.”

According to Filipe, the maintenance service plan really caters to the need of the farmer. “We continue to push our uptime strategy and supporting our dealer network to have better parts availability.

“During the past 90 years we have focused a lot on uptime, so if you want a durable truck and a long life for your vehicle, our after-sales service agreements will cater for all your needs.”

Contact details

For more information, contact any or the UD Truck dealers listed on the website at https://www.udtrucks.com/trucks.