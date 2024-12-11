TruckStore: Drive agricultural success with quality used trucks

703 words

In the bustling world of agriculture, reliable transportation is crucial. TruckStore, a division of the Daimler Truck Southern Africa Group of Companies, headquartered in Centurion, focuses on offering a wide range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of the agricultural sector. With agents spread across South Africa, TruckStore stands as one of the largest sellers of used trucks in the country.

TruckStore is more than just a reseller of used trucks, buses, and trailers. As part of the Daimler Truck family, their mission is clear: “For all who keep Africa moving.”

This mission is grounded in core principles that guide their daily operations: Listening to customers, building solutions, leading with foresight, and progressing together. This commitment ensures that every interaction with TruckStore is not just a transaction, but the beginning of a lasting relationship.

What does TruckStore offer?

TruckStore specialises in buying and selling used commercial vehicles. Their parent company, Daimler Truck Southern Africa, provides new truck customers with a guaranteed future buy-back option. When these trucks reach the end of their lifecycle, TruckStore facilitates their trade-in, allowing customers to purchase new Mercedes-Benz or FUSO trucks seamlessly. Additionally, if a truck is still under factory warranty at the time of purchase, the warranty remains valid, providing peace of mind to buyers.

Why choose TruckStore?

Choosing TruckStore means partnering with a trusted entity backed by Daimler Trucks. Their passion for used commercial vehicles translates into expert advice and support tailored to the specific needs of each customer. Furthermore, TruckStore offers flexible financing options through Daimler Truck Financial Services, including leasing and instalment sales, making it easier for customers to acquire the vehicles they need.

Solutions for the agricultural sector

For agricultural clients, TruckStore offers a diverse pool of used commercial vehicles suitable for various applications. Popular models among farmers include the Mercedes-Benz Actros 3340 and 3345, known for their robust on and off-road capabilities, spring suspensions, and powerful engines ranging from 300 kW (400 hp) to 372 kW (500 hp). These features make them ideal for the demanding conditions of farm work.

Thabo Moloi, General Manager of used trucks and buses at TruckStore, says: “Farmers need reliable and versatile trucks that can handle both on and off-road conditions. The Mercedes-Benz Actros models are particularly popular because they offer the power and durability required for agricultural tasks.”

TruckStore plays a pivotal role in supporting the agricultural industry, especially as farms scale and logistics demands increase. By providing quality used trucks, they help farmers transition from purely farming to managing

the logistics of their crops and livestock efficiently.

“Our goal is to support farmers in every aspect of their operations. With our extensive range of used trucks, we

ensure that farmers have the right tools to manage their logistics efficiently and effectively,” Thabo explains.

Mining and construction

TruckStore’s dynamic stock also includes trucks suitable for the mining and construction industry, catering to the high demands of these industries. Their commitment to serving these sectors is driven by the significant growth and development in recent years, particularly in the SME (small and medium enterprises) space.

Thabo says: “In recent years, we have seen a significant increase in demand for used trucks in the mining and construction sectors. Our dynamic stock ensures that we can meet these demands with vehicles that are well-suited for heavy duty applications.”

Looking ahead

TruckStore is continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of their customers. They are currently developing a new extended warranty offer for used trucks, which promises to be a valuable addition for agricultural customers. This initiative underscores their commitment to providing reliable and cost-effective solutions for the farming community.

Thabo adds: “We are always looking for ways to add value for our customers. The upcoming extended warranty offer is just one example of how we are enhancing our services to meet the needs of the agricultural sector.”

TruckStore is not just a seller of used trucks; they are a partner in progress for the agricultural, mining, and construction industries. With their extensive range of vehicles, expert advice, and flexible financial options, TruckStore is well equipped to keep Africa moving forward.

For more information, visit TruckStore’s website on www.truckstore.co.za.