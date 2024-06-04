Transforming agricultural machinery: HYDAC’s advanced solutions

In the rapidly evolving world of agriculture, efficiency and precision are crucial. HYDAC technology (Pty) Ltd, a leader in hydraulic and electronic systems, offers solutions to equipment manufacturers to enhance the capabilities of agricultural machinery. From autonomous steering systems to advanced rotary drive controls and comprehensive turnkey solutions, HYDAC is at the forefront of agricultural technology.

ADSteer: Enhancing trailed equipment

ADSteer by HYDAC is an autonomous electro-hydraulic steering system that enhances the versatility of trailed equipment. Using advanced sensor and control technology, ADSteer calculates steering angles without physical con­tact, considering yaw rate and vehicle speed for precision steering. This sys­tem ensures smooth, lateral force-free cornering, reducing tire and soil wear while improving manoeuvrability.

ADSteer operates independently of the tractor connection point, whether it is a clevis, ball hitch, or adjustable drawbar. It features wear-free, con­tactless angle calculation and requires only a constant supply of hydraulic and electric power from the tractor. The system includes sensors, hydraulic components, and an electronic control unit (ECU) for seamless integration with your machinery. Additionally, it is ISOBUS compatible, making integration of your trailed equipment with your tractor straightforward.

Rotary Drive Control: Precision and efficiency

The HYDAC Rotary Drive Control provides precise and dynamic speed regulation for hydraulic motors. This closed-loop control system ensures rapid, stable speed attainment, opti­mising performance and compensating for pressure fluctuations or concurrent hydraulic demands.

The result is a subsystem already tried and tested which can make a significant contribution to improving machine functions in a variety of applications such as:

Independent control of spinner discs and chain drives in fertiliser spreaders.

Metering drives for fertiliser and seed distributors on air-seeders.

Steady control of fan and blower drives.

Conveyor drives for potato and onion harvesters.

Water pump drives for field sprayers.

This standalone unit integrates with common constant pressure and load-sensing systems. It includes a hydraulic motor, valve technology, a speed sen­sor, and an ECU preloaded with control software, offering a comprehensive solution for speed management.

Complete turnkey electro-hydraulic system solutions

As a full-range supplier, HYDAC addresses agricultural challenges with cohesive and advanced solutions. Our broad product portfolio includes filter technology, valve technology, accu­mulators, cooling solutions, sensors, controllers, displays, and software. This range ensures your machinery can handle any task, making HYDAC a reli­able partner for system architecture. HYDAC also offers fully integrated system solutions tailored to the specific hydraulic and electronic control needs of your agricultural equipment.

The future of agricultural machinery

By integrating technologies like ADSteer and rotary drive control with turnkey solutions, HYDAC supports the advancement of precision agricul­ture through innovation. Partner with HYDAC to develop the next generation of agricultural machines. Benefit from our integrated approach and expertise, designed to meet the unique demands of modern agricultural machines. With HYDAC, the future of agriculture is more efficient, sustainable, and productive.