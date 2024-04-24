Total farm control: Zimmatic/FieldNET technology revolutionises your entire operation

Article supplied

In the heart of Namibia’s agricultural landscape, Emile Mouton, a dedicated farmer at Namibia Dairies in Mariental, is spearheading a new era of irrigation practices with Zimmatic technology. With a focus on sustainable water management and improved crop yields, Emile shares insights into the farm’s evolution and the pivotal role of irrigation in their success.

He reflects on Namibia Dairies’ journey, highlighting its establishment in 2009 under the Ohlthaver & List Group, a pioneering force in the agricultural sector since 1919. Nestled along the Fish River within the Hardap Irrigation Scheme, the farm spans 251 hectares of irrigated land, supporting a diverse range of crops including summer maize, winter wheat, and lucerne.

“The challenges we face,” Emile explains, “revolve around optimising water usage to meet demand.”



This challenge prompted a shift towards pivot irrigation systems, allowing for more precise control over water application, and enhanced efficiency. In discussing irrigation practices, Emile emphasises the impact of Zimmatic equipment, particularly the control panel and FieldNET remote control which are employed across the farm’s three pivot points. These technologies have revolutionised their approach to farming, boosting yields and reducing labourintensive tasks.

“We have seen a significant increase in yields,” Emile notes, “averaging between 2 to 2,2 tonnes per hectare on crops irrigated with pivot systems, and the use of FieldNET Pivot Control. This improvement underscores the tangible benefits of investing in modern irrigation solutions. Looking ahead, Namibia Dairies plans to expand its Zimmatic pivot infrastructure, aiming to add five additional pivot points by 2029 while phasing out flood irrigation methods.

This strategic shift aligns with broader efforts to enhance water management and maximize agricultural productivity. Central to this transformation is the partnership with Aqualand Irrigation and Agriculture, one of the Zimmatic dealers in Namibia, renowned for its exemplary support and technical expertise. Emile credits Aqualand for providing crucial monitoring reports, rapid access to spare parts, and invaluable technical assistance. When asked about his recommendation for fellow farmers, Emile is resolute.

“As an agricultural manager focused on financial impacts and crop optimisation,” he asserts, “Zimmatic pivots are my top choice for irrigation solutions.”

Through innovative technology and strategic partnerships, farmers like Emile Mouton are not only adapting to changing environmental conditions but are also pioneering sustainable practices that ensure the future resilience of Namibia’s agricultural sector. With Zimmatic at the helm, the outlook for Namibia’s farming community is one of promise and progress.

Get the best in irrigation and irrigation control. Visit our website to locate your nearest Zimmatic dealer for a quotation: http://www.lindsay.com or call 021-986-8900.