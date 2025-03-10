Tiger Animal Feeds: It all starts with the quality of the chick

Broiler business is a complex business that requires a lot of factors to consider before embarking on it. One of the critical factors is the chick quality, which is usually ignored by the farmer.

The quality of the chick directly impacts the chick growth rate, disease resistance and meat yield, all of which affect the profitability of the broiler operation. The key to a better broiler business for economic returns is quality chicks that reach market weight quicker, and yield higher quality carcasses.

Key aspects of broiler chick quality that should not be overlooked:

Appearance

Feathers: dry fluffy feathers and not sticky

Skin: deep yellow colour

Navel: well closed naval,

Body: well developed body with no signs of abnormalities, scars, oedema, or lesions

Eyes: bright-eyed and clear with no signs of tears

Legs: smooth yellowish like legs free of deformities or injuries.

Movements

A healthy day-old broiler chick will move around with a curious and active gait, frequently pecking at the ground, exploring its environment, and often appearing slightly unsteady on its legs due to its young age. It should be alert, responsive to stimuli and sound, and show a willingness to move around to find food and water.

Key movement indicators for a healthy chick:

Frequent pecking: It will constantly peck at the ground, even if not finding food, as this is a natural behaviour to explore its surroundings.

Slight wobbling:

Due to its young age, it may appear slightly unsteady on its legs, especially when first walking.

Alertness: A healthy chick will be responsive to sounds and movement, showing curiosity by investigating new stimuli.

Following instinct: It will naturally follow other chicks in its group, and people, especially when searching for food or water.

Short, quick steps: It’s steps will be small and rapid as it navigates its environment.

Poor quality day-old broiler chick

Poor quality chicks may have the following signs:

•Deformities

•Twisted or curled toes

•Beak deformities

•Splayed legs

•Lesions or swelling on feet, legs, or toes.

•Soft or hard bellies

They show a bloated, stiff, or hard belly which indicates a poorly absorbed yolk. A hard belly can also be a sign of a yolk sac infection. Other indicators of poor-quality chicks are a lack of uniformity, low chick alertness, and low chick exploratory behaviour.

Factors affecting chick quality

Temperature and humidity management during incubation can affect chick quality

Egg weight: the weight of a day-old chick includes the weight of the chick and the remaining yolk residue

Genetic strain: the genetic strain of the chick can affect its performance

