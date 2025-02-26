The Rhino Tank is your ultimate liquid storage solution

783 words

When it comes to water storage you can’t go wrong with Aquadam’s Rhino Tank. The Rhino Tank offers a compelling combination of robustness, cost-effectiveness, and long-term reliability, making it a superior choice for water storage projects where value engineering and cost benefits are paramount.

Setting a new standard for durability with its fusion bonded epoxy coating, making it tougher than traditional steel tank options. This bolted steel tank is designed to withstand impacts and on-site damage with ease. Its thermally bonded epoxy coating provides exceptional resistance to corrosion and chemicals, ensuring longevity and reliability in various environments. With its superior impact durability and resilience, the Rhino Tank exceeds coating requirements, making it a top choice for robust water storage solutions.

Design life expectancy

The Rhino Tank’s inherent performance properties guarantee the highest design life expectancy available in the market. With rigorous quality assurance standards in place, the company ensures that every Rhino Tank delivered is of top-notch quality and exceeds industry specifications.

By prioritising performance and reliability, the Rhino Tank offers peace of mind to end-users, knowing that they are investing in a product that will meet their water storage needs for years to come. Whether it’s for industrial, commercial, or residential applications, the Rhino Tank delivers exceptional durability and performance, making it a trusted choice for various projects.

Aquadam’s Rhino Tank offers the following:

The most durable coating: The Rhino Tank boasts the most durable bolted tank coating on the market. It is coated at high temperatures; it is tougher than glass and provides excellent resistance to on-site damage.

The Rhino Tank boasts the most durable bolted tank coating on the market. It is coated at high temperatures; it is tougher than glass and provides excellent resistance to on-site damage. Efficiant structural design: With the most efficient bolted structural shell designs, the Rhino Tank maxamises strength and stability while minimising material usage, optimising both performance and cost effectiveness.

With the most efficient bolted structural shell designs, the Rhino Tank maxamises strength and stability while minimising material usage, optimising both performance and cost effectiveness. Chemical compatibility: Suited for storing a wide variety of liquid chemicals, the Rhino Tank offers high resistance to aggressive contents. Its pH suitability ranges from 2 to 11 and it can withstand temperatures of up to 60º C making it versatile for various industrial applications.

Suited for storing a wide variety of liquid chemicals, the Rhino Tank offers high resistance to aggressive contents. Its pH suitability ranges from 2 to 11 and it can withstand temperatures of up to 60º C making it versatile for various industrial applications. Optional extras: Aquadam offers a full range of optional extras for the Rhino Tank, including roofing, access ladders, staircases, res and working platforms and walkways. These additions enhance usability and convenience according to specific project requirements.

Aquadam offers a full range of optional extras for the Rhino Tank, including roofing, access ladders, staircases, res and working platforms and walkways. These additions enhance usability and convenience according to specific project requirements. Wide range of colours: The Rhino Tank is available in a range of colours at no additional surcharge, including green, desert sand, blue, red and brown. This allows for customisation and aesthetic integration with surrounding environments.

The Rhino Tank is available in a range of colours at no additional surcharge, including green, desert sand, blue, red and brown. This allows for customisation and aesthetic integration with surrounding environments. Economic advantages: Optimum product performance begins with the design and manufacturing process and ends with installation. The Rhino Tank’s epoxy-coated panels are precision-fabricated to ensure a longer tank life, resulting in lower life cycle costs and a quicker return on investment. Additionally, installation requires less field equipment and shorter turnaround labour, leading to considerable cost savings.

Overall, Aquadam’s Rhino Tank combines durability, efficiency, chemical compatibility, customisation options, and economic advantages, making it a superior choice for water storage applications across various industries

The Rhino Tank can be used for:

Agricultural slurry storage

Anaerobic digestion

Aquaculture

Biomass or Biofuel storage

Demineralised water storage

Liquid storage

Portable or clean water storage

Reverse Osmosis plants

Sewage treatment plants

Sludge treatment plants

Wastewater storage

Leachate treatment

DESIGN SPECIFICATIONS Epoxy coatings are tested to stringent standards and meets or exceeds the following internationally comparable coating requirements: ISO 12944 EEA 7.24 WIS 4-25-01 EEA 7.25 ISO 28765:2008 AWWA D103-97 EEA 7.20 WRAS

The Rhino Tanks key features are;

Constructed from high-strength steel, the tank exhibits excellent resistance to aggressive contents, ensuring long-term durability and reliability

The tank is designed to withstand hydrostatic loads when filled, ensuring structural integrity and safety during operation

With a robust wind load design, the tank can withstand high wind speeds of up to 130 km/h when empty, providing resilience against extreme weather conditions

Designed to withstand seismic forces, such as earthquakes, the tank’s structural integrity is reinforced to ensure stability and safety in seismic-prone areas

Tank sheets are hot rolled from low carbon, non-alloy mild steel plates, ensuring high-quality construction and performance expectancy

Tank bolts are encapsulated with a high-impact polypropylene copolymer, providing added protection against corrosion and damage

A highly resistant sealant is applied between the tank sheets to ensure water tightness, preventing leaks and preserving the integrity of stored contents

External colours are available without the need for repainting, allowing for customisation and aesthetic integration with the surrounding environment

The tank offers higher impact durability and resilience to on-site damage, ensuring long-lasting performance even in demanding conditions

Despite its high-quality construction, the tank offers lower manufacturing costs compared to alternative options, providing cost savings without compromising on durability or lifespan

To learn more about the Rhino Tank and Aquadam’s tank solutions visit their website at www.aquadam.co.za.