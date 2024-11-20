The night is yours with the Ultranexus Merger LRF XP35

Seeing is believing, so they say. Well, with Pulsar’s banging binoculars, you will be able to see absolutely anything day or night!

The Merger LRF XP35 is Pulsar’s answer to making nighttime exploration effortless and downright enjoyable. This thermal imaging binocular is the ideal tool for farmers, hunters, and outdoor enthusiasts. It is powerful but also compact, which makes it easy to pack and carry.

If you enjoy a moonlit adventure or simply want to be sure your animals are safe, this pair of binoculars are the eyes you need.

Turn night into day

The XP35 is crowned the king of binoculars with a high-performance thermal sensor with a resolution of 384×288 and <25mK sensitivity. This allows you to see sharp, clear images even in fog, rain, or snow.

This binocular has an impressive detection range of 1 350 metres! Users can identify heat signatures from miles away, making it perfect for spotting predators or distant wildlife. In terms of horizontal field of view, it has a wide reach of 17,8 degrees, making scanning large landscapes feel like child’s play. The variable 2,5–10x magnification lets you zoom in on your target without sacrificing image clarity.

With all these amazing qualities, you would imagine this is a giant machine. In reality, it has the dimensions of the traditional binocular. It can easily fit into your backpack and your outdoor routine.

What makes the XP35 unique?

The Merger has a magnesium alloy body and carries an IPX7 waterproof rating. Come rain or sunshine, these binoculars are ready to take on the task. With its dual power system, the replaceable battery pack provides up to nine hours of uninterrupted use, so you do not have to worry about running out of power during critical moments.

The adjustable interpupillary distance allows for strain-free viewing. This means you can easily adapt the binoculars to make them comfortable for every user.

Additionally, the built-in laser rangefinder measures distances up to 1 000 metres with pinpoint precision!

Features tailored for you

The XP35 is packed with features that improve your outdoor experience. Sync the device to your smartphone using the Stream Vision 2 app to record videos, capture photos, or share your moments with friends. The picture-in-picture mode provides a magnified image of your target while maintaining a wider view of your surroundings, ensuring you remain aware of the bigger picture. The customisable display lets you adjust brightness, contrast, and sensitivity settings, so you can change the view for any environment, day or night!

Make the darkness your hunting ground

The XP35 has something for everyone. Farmers will appreciate its ability to detect predators or intruders from over a kilometre away. Hunters will find the device incomparable to any other for spotting game in complete darkness, giving them a clear advantage.

Get yours now

The Merger LRF XP35 is available at leading outdoor retailers, including Safari Outdoor, Futurama, and others. For more information or to get your hands on one, visit Ultranexus at www.ultranexus.co.za.