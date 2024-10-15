The FAW Southern Africa advantage in commercial vehicles 

FAW Trucks Southern Africa proudly announces a record month in September 2024, building on its legacy of providing the most durable, rugged, dependable, and complete commercial truck range, tailored to meet the diverse needs of the Southern African market. With an impressive 71 years of excellence and innovation, FAW Trucks has solidified its position as a leader in the commercial vehicle industry worldwide, delivering solutions that drive businesses forward.

Record sales and performance

FAW Trucks has achieved remarkable success year to date with the flagship JH6 28.500FT, renowned for its fuel efficiency and robust performance, boasting an impressive 500hp. This model recently secured second place in the 2022 Truck Test, reinforcing its reputation as a top choice among commercial vehicles. In addition to the JH6, FAW has introduced various new model derivatives into its lineup, including the JK6 FD/FT, with a strong pipeline of additional variants expected to launch in early to mid-2025. This strategic identification approach allows FAW Trucks to fill market gaps and provide the most complete product range available.

Comprehensive product range

FAW Trucks Southern Africa stands out as the only OEM offering an extensive model range that includes everything from tippers, truck tractors, freight carriers, mixers, and vehicles for all sizes and applications. This diversity ensures that we can cater to every segment of the market effectively.

Expanding our network

Since its establishment in 1994 with a single sales point and one product, FAW Trucks Southern Africa has grown exponentially. Today, we proudly operate a robust network of 39 dealers across Southern Africa, ensuring that our customers have access to comprehensive support for every product segment.

Commitment to innovation and support

Our head office is dedicated to operational streamlining and continuous innovation within the local market. We are committed to providing ongoing support that enhances our customers’ experiences and optimises their operations.

Global perspective

With a focus on the South African market, FAW Trucks Southern Africa benefits from reinforced support from our global headquarters in China. This partnership amplifies our capabilities and ensures we remain at the forefront of the commercial vehicle industry.

Rugged performance for challenging terrains

FAW Trucks are engineered to withstand the toughest conditions, making them the ideal choice for the varied landscapes of Southern Africa. From bustling urban centres to remote rural areas, FAW Trucks deliver exceptional performance and reliability. Our vehicles are built with robust components and advanced technology, ensuring they can handle heavy loads and challenging terrains with ease.

Dependability you can trust

At FAW Trucks Southern Africa, we understand that dependability is crucial for our customers. Our commercial vehicles are designed to minimise downtime and maximise productivity. With rigorous testing and quality control processes, we ensure that every FAW Truck meets the highest standards of durability and reliability. Our commitment to excellence means that our customers can trust FAW Trucks to keep their operations running smoothly.

The FAW Southern Africa advantage

Choosing FAW Trucks means selecting a partner dedicated to your success. Our extensive network of dealerships and service centres across Southern Africa ensures that our customers receive the support they need whenever they need it such as with direct 24/7 support with our fully online CRM Customer Support centre. From sales and financing to after-sales, CRM, Service and parts, FAW Trucks Southern Africa is committed to providing comprehensive solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers.

South African transport sector in 2024

The South African transport and logistics sector is a vital component of the economy, projected to reach a market size of R 260 billion in 2024 and grow to R 375 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6,29%. This growth is fuelled by increasing freight volumes and the adoption of innovative multimodal transport solutions, highlighted by a 57% rise in air freight traffic at King Shaka Airport and a 12% increase in telematics systems. Ongoing privatisation efforts and international partnerships are set to transform port operations, enhancing South African ports’ roles in global shipping routes. These developments underscore the need for reliable commercial vehicles, like those offered by FAW Trucks, to support the sector’s expansion and ensure efficient logistics operations across the region.