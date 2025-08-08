Tata International Zambia – John Deere at Lusaka Farm Expo 2025: Invest in green, invest in John Deere

326 words

Tata International Zambia – John Deere made a powerful impression at the Lusaka Farm Expo 2025, proudly showcasing a line-up of John Deere machines designed to meet the full spectrum of Zambian farming needs.

Tata International provides sales, service and spares of John Deere tractors and implements in Africa. They understand the needs of the agriculture chain and are constantly looking to offer enhanced solutions to the sector. Tata International has started collaborating with partners to offer financial solutions to facilitate their customers’ requirements, comprising of the right equipment with integrated equipment purchasing solutions.

Stephanie Moyo, Internal Sales Executive for Tata International Zambia – John Deere says that the Lusaka Farm Expo is a great opportunity for them to interact with farmers all over Zambia.

“We make sure to bring our best tractors for them. From small/compact and efficient 45D tractors to 6195M robust tractors for commercial farmers. We also have implements like harrows, slashers and planters,” says Stephanie.

But Tata Zambia’s offering goes far beyond equipment. Their financial solutions are tailored to your farm, your business, and your budget, making high-performance machinery more accessible.

“We have finance solutions suitable for any farmer and his situation,” she added.

Stephen Werth, Service Manager for Tata International – John Deere says they have three branches in Zambia. “In Lusaka and Mkushi (agricultural) and Kitwe (construction and forestry). We have seven technicians on the agricultural side and two on construction side and each technician has a vehicle.”

They also offer maintenance contracts and go the extra mile for farmers to go out to the farm and service the machines.

Tata Zambia provides end-to-end solutions for agriculture, construction, and forestry. Whether you’re planning your next planting season or investing in long-term growth, John Deere is the name to trust. Contact them at +260 762172412 or jd.zambia@tatainternational.com