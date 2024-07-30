Tal-Tec circular force pen for cattle and sheep

The right equipment makes farming and working with livestock so much easier. That is why Tal-Tec is there to help farmers with the best equipment to get the job done, hassle free.

The cattle circular force pen and the sheep circular force pen are both top-sellers and have made many a farmer’s life easier. With this equipment and many others available at Tal-Tec, the farmer can work with his/her livestock with minimum labour. The Tal-Tec circular force pens help the farmer channel livestock through a crush, allowing for easy handling.

This unit can be disassembled and moved to another farm as only the centre pole needs to be planted into the ground. The rest of the components are bolted together to form the perfect handling facility that is strong and durable.

The animals are driven into the circle part of the unit and once it is full you can push the gate forward to force them into the crush section. The forcing gate has a brake mounted onto it so animals cannot back out. Once all the animals are in the crush section, the gate can be opened again to drive the next batch of animals in.

Cattle circular force pen

The Tal-Tec cattle circular force pen is 8 m in diameter, and the circle section can handle up to 30 head of cattle at a time. The circular force pen has four rounded segments made out of round tube to form a half-moon. The forcing gate can swing 360 degrees, so you do not have to push the gate back to insert the next batch of animals.

Sheep circular force pen

The sheep circular force pen has a diameter of 6,2 m and can handle up to 50 sheep at a time. The solid gates prevent the sheep from being distracted or intimidated by the surroundings. This allows them to simply follow the sheep in front of them. The forcing gate gets pulled back to open the circle section to allow the next batch of sheep in.

Due to your herd that grows or your needs that change, you can always add to your existing layout by adding other equipment, like a scale, loading ramp, spray race or clamp. All these items are moveable and easy to assemble.

Do not have sleepless nights when thinking about working with your livestock! Buy Tal-Tec today, work tomorrow and sleep at night.

Contact Tal-Tec today at (+27)12-250-2188 or (+27)66-299-7939, send an e-mail to sales@taltec.co.za, or visit their website at www.tal-tec.co.za.