Take a step towards comfort, durability and protection with Wayne’s superior quality gumboots

Wayne has been Africa’s gumboot specialist for over 80 years. Since 1940, no other manufacturer has supplied more industrial and safety gumboots into the African market.

Wayne Safety started manufacturing gumboots an incredible 80 years ago, with Wayne Rubber producing rubber gumboots in KwaZulu-Natal. This began a long tradition of manufacturing superior quality gumboots and serving workers right at the heart of industry. Today, Wayne is one of the foremost PVC and PU gumboot manufacturers in Africa.

Since 1940, they have focused on what they do best – gumboots, and gumboots alone – allowing them to emerge as specialists in their field and pioneers in both innovation and quality.

Their range of superior quality gumboots has been specifically designed to withstand the various hazards faced by those working in a wide range of industries, from mining and agriculture to food processing and hygiene, delivering the best in protection, comfort and durability. With lightweight comfort, maximum slip resistance, soil release, and resistance to oils, fats, and chemicals, their customers trust that Wayne gumboots offer unrivalled protection against any hazards they encounter.

Over the years, they have actively worked to reduce their carbon footprint to achieve their objective of sustainability, and today 35% of all their gumboots are produced from recycled materials. The Duralight 1 and Gripper gumboots are both well-recognised in various sectors, especially the Agri-industry. Both styles enjoy a recycled PVC upper and sole that results in a superior, yet cost-effective, recycled gumboot upon which their customers rely and trust.

They have always stayed true to their local roots. All Wayne gumboots are proudly manufactured in South Africa, supporting the local economy while providing South Africans with the safety boots they need to get the job done.

Trust in Wayne, Africa's gumboot specialist for 80 years and counting, and enjoy gumboots that are designed to give you the best in protection, durability and comfort.