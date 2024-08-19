Sustainable farming at its best: DuxAgri bio-solutions leads the way

DuxAgri is setting a new standard for natural bio-solutions to improve plant health, soil health, yield and quality.

The passion for biocontrol systems in agriculture and crops such as macadamia nuts, maize, soya beans, sunflowers, potatoes, grapes, sugar cane, and vegetables are clearly seen within the company and reflects in the positive change their products have in the agriculture industry using green bio-agriculture and green fertiliser solutions for farmers in order to ensure a safer environment for future generations.

Charlie Bender, Managing Director of DuxAgri, says they import different technologies from the United States and Europe, and provide farmers with these technologies to enable them to grow and plant more naturally without the need for chemical fertilisers and synthetic pesticides so that the country will be able to have more sustainable food for consumers to eat and for generations to come.

DuxAgri specialises in bio-stimulants, bio-pesticides, bio-fertilisers and products that will help farmers enhance their crops and therefore enhance the yields. These products help the plant’s natural ability to produce a higher natural immune system to protect itself.

A farmer’s vision

The farmers of South Africa may benefit largely from using more natural sustainable products, specifically on crops produced for export. South Africa is a big export country which entails a lot of export standards when it comes to the use of chemicals. DuxAgri’s strength is to provide farmers with the right bio-solutions that will make meeting the standards of exportation easier.

“The impact on the environment for farmers to use more natural solutions is the ability for that environment to sustain itself,” says Charlie. The soil is destroyed by salt contained by fertilisers, and chemical pesticides disrupts the natural cycle of nature. This takes a massive toll on human health and the environment we live in. The Bioprocess includes taking a natural ingredient, for example cinnamon, which is extracted and used to defend or treat other plants to control insects. This ingredient suffocates insects and keeps them away from plants without having to use harmful chemicals on the plants.

Societal pressures

With more and more people advocating for natural and organic food, DuxAgri stands at an advantage. The percentage of housewives and home-growers exponentially increased from the year 2020 when Covid hit. The request for organic produce is increasing yearly with consumers focussing more on their health.

“I think that the future for farmers in producing more sustainable food has a big advantage in the market in that there are consumers who are looking for this type of food, are willing to pay more for this type of food, and farmers really need to find different alternatives and newer toolboxes to farm with to help them produce more natural food.”

For more information, visit DuxAgri’s website at https://duxagri.com/.