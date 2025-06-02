Supa Quick keeps Southern Africa’s farmers moving

464 words

With over 200 fitment centres across Southern Africa, Supa Quick is proud to support the farmers who keep our country growing. More than 60 of our stores specialise in agricultural tyres, helping farmers with the right equipment for the job.

This year at NAMPO Harvest Day — Africa’s biggest farming expo — Supa Quick was excited to meet and talk with farmers, agri-business owners, and rural leaders from across South Africa.

A popular attraction at our stand was the Tyre Change Challenge. Farmers competed to see who could change a tyre the fastest, showing off their skills in a fun and friendly competition. The energy was high, and the crowd loved it.

Whether you’re on the road or in the field, Supa Quick is here to keep you moving.

Tyres built to last

Farmers work hard and travel far. Whether you’re driving across provinces or working in the fields, you need tyres that can handle it all. Supa Quick offers top brands like Bridgestone, Firestone, Dunlop, Falken and many more, with special ranges made for trucks, bakkies, tractors, and off-road equipment.

Agricultural tyres must deal with many tough conditions like different soil types, rough terrain, and changing weather. That is why we supply and fit strong, reliable tyres that offer great grip and long life, helping your vehicles perform well in all seasons.

More than just tyres

Supa Quick also offers a full range of vehicle services to keep your equipment running smoothly. These include:

•Wheel alignment and balancing

•Batteries

•Brakes

•Shock absorbers

•Suspension

Our expert team works with all kinds of vehicles, from passenger vehicles right through to large trucks and farm machinery. You can count on professional service wherever your journey takes you.

Why farmers trust Supa Quick

We’re nearby: With locations across Southern Africa, including farming areas, there’s likely a Supa Quick near you.

We’re fast: We know time matters during planting and harvest, so we work quickly to get you moving again. We know tyres: Our team helps you choose the best tyre for your vehicle, your work, and your fields.

Helping South Africa grow

Farming is the heart of our country. Supa Quick is proud to stand with the people who feed our nation. From tyre fitment to ongoing support, we’re here to help farmers reduce downtime and keep their operations running strong.

Thank you to everyone who stopped by at NAMPO; it was a pleasure connecting with you. If you didn’t get a chance to visit us, you can still explore our farming, fleet and passenger solutions at your nearest Supa Quick or online. From the field to the freeway, Supa Quick is your partner in performance and reliability. We’re proud to support the people who keep South Africa growing.

Supa Quick – more than tyre experts.