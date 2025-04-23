Steel Tube and Pipe Profiles: The body clamp your cattle prefer

285 words

“A body clamp makes handling your cattle easy and safer, and Steel Tube and Pipes has the perfect body clamp for you.

“Our body clamps are sturdy and easy to operate. They are designed, manufactured and tested to make sure you get the best quality,” says Chantel Gouws, Managing Director of Steel Tube and Pipe Profiles.

Steel Tube and Pipe Profiles manufacturers livestock handling equipment. They are focused on providing excellent customer service with the highest levels of customer satisfaction, and they will do everything they can to meet your expectations.

How does the Steel Tube and Pipes body clamp work?

“It is adjustable and works by hand. When the animal is restrained in a safe way, it can be clamped on the sides without injuring it and to make sure it remains calm. You can clamp the neck if needed to work on the horns or treat eye infections,” Chantel added.

The equipment is safe to use because there are kick plates at the bottom on the sides to prevent the animal from kicking, and a handle in front to prevent head lifting when dosing medication, treating eye infection or working on the horns. “It is designed to ensure the most comfort for cattle and handlers alike,” Chantel says.

The clamp is made of 2 mm thick A-grade steel, and a scale can be added to the clamp. Then the farmer has in one: crate, clamp and scale!

Chantel stressed the versatility of the clamp: “It can clamp from small calves to big bulls, and offers value for every cent.”

For more information contact Steel Tube and Pipe Profiles at sales@steeltubeprofiles.co.za , 072-879-4871, or visit their website at www.steeltubeprofiles.co.za