Stargas leaves you starry-eyed with their top-quality gas

Welcome to Stargas!

Stargas is a distinguished provider of top-quality gas, gas products and installations serving the Gauteng regions. With our head-office situated in Clayville, we specialise in delivering comprehensive gas solutions to both commercial and residential clients.

Our extensive range of services encompasses commercial and residential gas installations, gas repairs, gas maintenance, and prompt gas deliveries to your location. Stargas offers a range of bulk supply services and benefits, which include the following:

Unleash the power of bulk LP gas with Stargas – nationwide reach, unmatched service

When it comes to bulk LPG supply in South Africa, Stargas stands out as a trusted leader with a proven national footprint. We pride ourselves on delivering large quantities of LPG to customers across the country, no matter where they are located. Our dedicated fleet of tankers ensures that we meet the demands of the commercial, industrial, and mining sectors with precision and reliability. With our top-tier logistics system, you can count on timely deliveries and outstanding service, six days a week, every week!

Inland storage – the future of gas supply is here

Stargas takes inland storage to the next level with our cutting-edge 250-ton storage facility in Clayville, Gauteng, set to open its doors in 2023. For industrial customers who demand the highest levels of efficiency and productivity, our bulk LPG solutions are designed to optimise gas usage and boost your operations to new heights. With Stargas, you are not just getting a fuel supply — you are getting a strategic partner committed to your success.

Tailored storage solutions – built to your needs

Stargas offers versatile and customisable LPG storage solutions to fit your unique requirements. Whether you need above ground or mounded installations, our expertly designed systems can be configured with single or multiple storage tanks. With Stargas, you are choosing safety, efficiency, and peace of mind.

Trust Stargas to fuel your business with the power of bulk LPG, delivered when and where you need it, with a service you can always rely on.

Food-grade gases

Stargas is your trusted partner in providing food-grade gases essential for the food and beverage industry. Whether you are a brewer, a restaurant owner, or a food manufacturer, we supply and install high-quality CO 2 and N 2 gas mixtures tailored to your needs. Our Freshline products, such as Suremix 100, CO 2 60, and CO 2 30, ensure that your draught beers, soft drinks, and other beverages maintain their perfect carbonation and taste. From nitrogen-infused stouts to perfectly carbonated lagers, our gas mixtures are designed to enhance flavor, appearance, and shelf life. With Stargas, you can be confident in the purity, safety, and compliance of the gases you use, ensuring the best quality for your products. Contact us today to discuss how we can meet your food-grade gas needs and help you deliver top-quality beverages every time.

Industrial gases

Stargas is a leading supplier of a comprehensive range of industrial gases designed to meet the diverse needs of various industries. Our product lineup includes Acetylene DA, known for its high flame temperature, making it ideal for cutting and welding applications. We also provide Industrial Grade Oxygen, essential for combustion processes and enhancing efficiency in metal fabrication. For shielding gases, we offer Magmix and Coogar 84, which are perfect for MIG welding, ensuring stable arcs and clean welds. Additionally, our Argon and Argon HP gases are crucial for TIG welding, providing an inert atmosphere that prevents oxidation and ensures superior weld quality. Stargas is committed to delivering high-purity gases that meet the stringent requirements of industrial applications, ensuring safety, reliability, and performance in your operations.

Contact us today to learn how we can supply the industrial gases you need to keep your business running smoothly. For more information, visit www.stargas.co.za.