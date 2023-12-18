Secrets to achieve good broiler production

A broiler is a type of a chicken that is reared specifically for meat. Brooding is the most critical period of a broiler’s life. This is the period after hatch, when special care and attention must be given to chicks to ensure their good health, growth, and survival.

From day 0 to 14 days (up to 21 days in cold season) is also referred to as the “make or break period” because whatever happens during this period will determine whether your rearing will be a success or failure.

Fundamental principles of brooding (special care)

Ventilation

This helps provide oxygen, remove waste gases, and regulate humidity in the poultry.

Stocking density

This helps maximise the space in the poultry house to ensure birds have enough feeding space as well as comfort.

Temperature and relative humidity

This helps provide the required warmth in the poultry and should be monitored by use of a thermometer but more especially, chick behavior.

Feed

This is the most expensive component in broiler management as it accounts for over 70% of the total cost. Good quality feed coupled with good management practices will enable you to achieve your goals.

Water

Water is the most overlooked nutrient in poultry. Water consumption affects feed consumption and can be a source of infection.

Lighting

Poor lighting will affect the performance of broilers, ensure that there is enough light in the poultry.

Litter management

Well managed litter will help reduce disease occurrences. Ensure that litter is dry and loose.

Common poultry diseases that will affect growth of broilers:

Gumboro (Infectious bursal disease)

A highly contagious viral disease of young chickens and turkeys characterised by immunosuppression and mortality generally at 3 to 6 weeks of age. Caused by infectious bursal disease virus.

Clinical signs

Subclinical form:

Most important form economically

Cause severe long-lasting immuno-suppression due to destruction of mature lymphocytes in the bursa of fabricius, thymus, and spleen

Poor response to vaccination and predisposition to other infections

Clinical form:

Sudden onset with an incubation period of 3 to 4 days

Severe prostration, incoordination, watery diarrhoea, soiled vent feathers, vent picking, and inflammation of cloaca

Recovery within one week

Delayed weight gain in broilers

Prevention

Vaccination is the best preventative measure as there is no treatment for viral infection except secondary bacterial infection.

Newcastle disease

This a severe systemic, and fatal viral disease of poultry which affects domestic birds like chickens and turkeys caused by the RNA virus, Paramyxovirus -1(APMV -1).

Clinical signs

Respiratory signs: Gasping, coughing, sneezing, rales.

Nervous signs: Dropping wings, dragging legs, twisting neck and head, circling, depression inappetence. Chronic spasms in moribund birds.

Intestinal: Watery greenish diarrhea.

Prevention

Vaccination is the best preventative measure as there is no treatment for viral infection except secondary bacterial infection.

Coccidiosis

Coccidia are almost universally present in poultry-raising operations

Clinical disease occurs only after ingestion of relatively large numbers of sporulated oocysts by susceptible birds

Source – clinically infected and recovered birds

Oocysts contaminate feed, dust, water, litter and soil

Under optimal conditions of moisture and oxygen, oocyst sporulate in 1 to 2 days and become infective. Clinical Signs

Decreased growth rate

High percentage of visibly sick birds

Severe diarrhoea – may be bloody

High mortality

Decreased feed and water intake

Weight loss

Prevention and treatment

Good litter management. Consult an animal health specialist for treatment.

