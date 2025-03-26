SA’s Water Crisis is Here – World Water Day is a wakeup call before SA’S taps run dry

572 words

For millions living in poverty, a lack of clean water isn’t just inconvenient—it’s a daily threat to health, livelihoods, and survival. Water shortages have far-reaching effects, damaging the economy, disrupting education, worsening food insecurity, and threatening the country’s overall stability.

This year’s National Water Week, culminating in World Water Day on 22 March, is a wake-up call to South Africa’s worsening water crisis, with climate change causing extreme weather, threatening water quality, and pressurising an already strained system.

The Numbers Tell a Worrying Story

A series of reports released by the Department of Water and Sanitation in 2023 revealed alarming trends:

46% of drinking water systems didn’t meet microbiological safety standards.

The number of high-risk water treatment plants increased from 65% (2021) to 70% (2023)—putting more facilities at risk of failure.

51% of critical state water systems were flagged for enforcement notices, including cases reported, notices and directives issued, and even criminal charges.

Water demand is expected to rise sharply over the next 20 years, with a projected supply shortage of 17% by 2030.

“These numbers make it clear: South Africa’s water crisis isn’t a distant threat, but a present-day reality,” Gaegane warns.

A Closer Look at Water Reuse and the Path Forward

“Managing water sustainably in today’s world requires a holistic and innovative approach, integrating diverse water sources and new technologies to protect our water supply against growing environmental and demographic pressures,” says Lesego Gaegane, Senior Project Manager at the Water Research Commission (WRC).

As part of its commitment to addressing South Africa’s water challenges, the WRC is prioritising and intensifying its focus on the following key areas:

Accelerating decentralised water reuse technologies, which allows water to be treated and reused locally.

Advancing climate-resilient water infrastructure to withstand droughts and floods.

Strengthening community-led water conservation initiatives.

Prioritising research into the sustainable management of groundwater resources, especially in drought-prone areas.

While indirect water reuse has long played a role in water security, rapid urbanisation and climate change are making it clear that new approaches are needed. “We’re seeing more extreme weather events and growing demand in cities, which is testament to the fact that conventional approaches are no longer adequate. Making water reuse part of our national strategy is now more essential than ever,” says Gaegane.

Women, Water, and the Future

National Water Week coincides with the global observation of International Women’s Day. To mark the occasion, the WRC hosted a conference highlighting that true progress in the water sector hinges not only on the development of cutting-edge technologies and robust policies, but also on the active participation and empowerment of women as drivers of change.

The event focussed on empowering women in the water sector, with thought-provoking sessions discussing key issues such as:

Water reuse and decentralisation

Municipal climate risk assessments

Skills development in the water sector

Sustainable water use in industrial areas

One of the standout discussions was a session with Paula Keyhoe from the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, who shared how San Francisco is pioneering on-site water reuse— a system that cuts potable water use while improving urban water security. Decentralised water reuse isn’t just about technology—it’s about creating more resilient communities,” Keyhoe explained.

With research-driven solutions and innovative policies, the WRC aims to help South Africa move toward a more sustainable and secure water future.