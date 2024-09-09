Saro unveils solar-powered hammer mill amidst load shedding

As Zambia faces extended periods of load shedding, the need for reliable and sustainable agricultural solutions has never been more critical. In response, SARO Agro Industrial Limited has developed a solar powered hammer mill designed to maintain the continuity of essential milling operations.

The solar powered hammer mill is designed with the unique needs of rural and off-grid communities in mind. Unlike traditional mills that rely on the national electrical grid or fuel engines, this hammer mill operates solely on solar power, making it an ideal solution for areas without electricity. Equipped with mono solar panels and a hybrid

inverter, it harnesses the sun’s energy to power a 5 kW electric motor, allowing for efficient milling during daylight hours.

With a capacity of 175 to 200 kilograms per hour, this versatile machine can process a variety of grains including maize, millet, cassava, and sorghum. Its robust design and reliable performance makes it a vital tool for small-scale farmers and cooperatives aiming to maintain production levels despite the ongoing power difficulties.