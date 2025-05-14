SARO shines at the 2025 AgriTech Expo: Where agriculture meets innovation

278 words

The AgriTech Expo held in April 2025 at the GART Research Centre in Chisamba brought together thousands of stakeholders in the agricultural sector under the powerful theme: “Where agriculture meets innovation.”

SARO proudly stood out as one of the key exhibitors, fully embracing the spirit of the event by showcasing cutting-edge solutions tailored for modern-day farming challenges.

True to our commitment to empowering farmers with practical and efficient technologies, SARO displayed a wide range of machinery and equipment designed to enhance productivity, resilience, and sustainability.

Among the highlights that drew significant attention were the Mini Maize Sheller and the Solar-Powered Hammer Mill, two innovations that stood as symbols of SARO’s dedication to energy-efficient and climate-smart agriculture.

The Expo was graced by the Minister of Agriculture, Hon Reuben Mtolo, who toured SARO’s stand and expressed innovation his appreciation for the quality and diversity of the equipment on display. In his remarks, he highlighted the critical role such events play in fostering the exchange of ideas between farmers, manufacturers, and industry leaders.

He further emphasised the importance of climate-resilient farming practices, energy diversification, and the need for increased investment in agricultural innovation to future-proof the sector.

At SARO, we do not just sell machinery, we provide full support through user training, ensuring that every customer knows how to operate and maintain his equipment efficiently. This commitment to both quality and service continues to set us apart in the industry.

As we look ahead, SARO remains dedicated to supporting farmers across Zambia and beyond with practical, innovative solutions that make agriculture more productive, sustainable, and profitable.