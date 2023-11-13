SARO Agro’s manufacturing prowess inspires Self Help Africa delegation

Article supplied

SARO Agro was delighted to welcome a delegation from Self Help Africa (SHA) at their main branch in Lusaka.

During their visit, SARO’s Managing Director, Mr Ashok Oza, led the SHA delegation on a tour of the facility. They had the opportunity to witness the assembly of the renowned Kirloskar Hammermill (Chigayo), the fabrication of trailers, and the series of innovative attachments, such as the Tool Bar and Sprayer for the Two Wheel Tractor.

The SHA delegation was impressed to discover that SARO not only distributes farming machinery but also designs and manufactures its own equipment. Mr Oza highlighted the company’s shared vision with SHA, focusing on mechanisation to transform Zambia’s agricultural sector, alleviate hunger, and promote climate-friendly solutions.

Working together to achieve goals

Self Help Africa is a non-profit organisation that aims to alleviate hunger, poverty, social inequality, and the impact of climate change. They work towards this goal through community-led, market-based, and business focused approaches to agricultural development, ensuring that people have access to food, clean water, and employment.

The visit showcased SARO’s extensive range of equipment, covering farming machinery, food processing equipment, and irrigation solutions.

Together, SARO Agro and SHA are working towards a future where hunger, poverty, and climate change’s effects are significantly reduced. The visit underscored the partnership and the organisations’ mutual dedication to making a positive impact on Zambia’s agriculture.

Thanks to the wide range of agricultural machinery and equipment, SARO Agro will be able to assist SHA in achieving its goals. Even the smallest grower can be benefit from the range of equipment.

Visit the SARO Agro website at www.sarozambia.com for more information about this agricultural supplier and view the wide range of products.