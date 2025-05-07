SARO: A driving force in Zambia’s agricultural mechanisation

372 words

Mechanisation is a critical factor in the transformation of Zambia’s agricultural sector, enhancing productivity, efficiency, and sustainability. SARO Agro Industrial Ltd has positioned itself as a key player in this transition by providing a comprehensive range of mechanisation solutions tailored to both small-scale and commercial farmers. With a diverse selection of tractors, SARO caters to different farming needs.

The 11 kW (15 hp) Two-Wheel Tractor, designed for small-scale farmers, has been further enhanced through the company’s Engineering Department, which developed a tool carrier allowing users to attach ploughs, rippers, planters, and boom sprayers.

This innovation enables small-scale farmers to benefit from functionality typically associated with larger tractors. For commercial-scale operations, SARO supplies tractors ranging from 26 kW (35 hp) to 116 kW (158 hp), ensuring that farms of all sizes have access to reliable mechanised solutions.

In addition to tractors, SARO provides essential crop and food processing equipment, including maize shellers, hammer mills, and oil extractors, which add value to agricultural produce. The company also plays a significant role in irrigation, supplying solar pumps and drip irrigation systems, and offering consultancy services that cover assessment, design, and installation of irrigation systems.

To further expand access to mechanisation, SARO has partnered with various financial institutions to provide affordable financing options. These partnerships, which include AgLeaseCo, the Sustainable Agriculture Financing Facility (SAFF), Public Service Micro Finance Company (PSMFC), and others, enable farmers to acquire modern equipment through structured payment plans, reducing the financial burden and promoting long-term investment in agricultural development.

SARO’s role extends beyond equipment supply. The company ensures that farmers receive training, technical support, and after-sales service, reinforcing the reliability and efficiency of its machinery. Farmers are also guided in selecting the most appropriate solutions for agriculture, irrigation, crop and food processing, solar energy, and industrial applications.

With a nationwide presence, SARO remains a leading force in Zambia’s mechanisation efforts. By equipping farmers with advanced technology and financial support, the company continues to contribute to increased agricultural productivity and economic growth.

