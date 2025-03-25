SAB Partners to restore 3.3 billion litres of water by clearing invasive vegetation

763 words

On Friday 21 March, South African Breweries (SAB) joined forces with the Mayor of Cape Town, The Nature Conservancy (TNC), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to celebrate World Water Day by reaffirming their commitment to water stewardship. Against the breathtaking backdrop of the Boland Mountain Nature Reserve, SAB showcased its long-term initiatives to restore critical water sources, strengthen local ecosystems, and support communities reliant on clean water access.

As South Africa ranks among the world’s most water-scarce nations, SAB has intensified its focus on water sustainability. Through nature-based interventions in key water source areas, the company, working alongside partners such as WWF and TNC, has successfully replenished 3.3 billion litres of water by clearing 1,367 hectares of invasive and non-indigenous plants in the Western Cape. These efforts form part of a broader strategy to improve water security while ensuring sustainable business practices.

“Water is the lifeblood of our city, our economy, and our communities. It is through collaborative efforts like this that we can secure a sustainable future for Cape Town’s water supply,” said Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town. “The partnership between us, SAB, WWF, and TNC demonstrates the impact that private and public sector collaboration can have when we combine resources and actively contribute to preserving our natural resources.”

Beer is made with simple, natural ingredients, the most important of which is water. As the number one ingredient in beer, water is vital to our product and our business, and it sustains the communities we serve. In South Africa, water is particularly precious, as the country ranks among the top 30 water-scarce countries globally, with average annual rainfall approximately 40% lower than the global average. As Africa’s leading brewer, protecting water resources is not just a corporate responsibility, it is an economic and environmental imperative.

With this reality, SAB takes a holistic approach to water risk management, striving to improve water efficiency in our operations and supply chain. The company has adopted innovations at its breweries to reduce water usage, improve water recovery, and recycle wastewater. This includes the recent installation of H2OK, an innovative start-up that uses advanced sensors to reduce water use, at key sites such as the Newlands brewery in Cape Town.

Beyond technological solutions, SAB has prioritised nature-based solutions to address local issues that impact water availability. South Africa faces significant water loss due to invasive alien vegetation, such as Black Wattle, Eucalyptus, and Pine, which consume up to 60% more water than indigenous plants. Through targeted conservation efforts, SAB and its partners have cleared large tracts of these invasive species, restoring billions of litres of water to the ecosystem.

“By partnering with the City of Cape Town, SAB and WWF, we are scaling up conservation efforts that not only improve water security but also create economic opportunities for local communities. No single organisation alone can reduce water risk at the scale required in water stressed regions like South Africa. This hard work requires a coalition of partners and the collective leadership of both the public and private sectors,” said Daniel Shemie, TNC Global Director of Fresh Water Resources.

These initiatives have played a critical role in safeguarding local water resources and ensuring a sustainable water supply for both the environment and the community. Beyond environmental impact, this project has also had a positive impact on the local economy, creating jobs and providing valuable technical skills training to local communities.

During his visit to the project, Michel Doukeris, CEO of AB InBev, SAB’s parent company, highlighted the importance of sustainable water stewardship in business operations, emphasizing that effective water management is essential not only for environmental preservation but also for the long-term success and resilience of businesses.

“Water is the number one ingredient in beer. As the world’s leading brewer, we are focused on finding solutions to water challenges. We strive to enhance water availability, quality, and access where we operate, including in South Africa, one of the world’s most water-scarce countries,” said Mr Doukeris.

Richard Rivett-Carnac, CEO of SAB, echoed this sentiment, reinforcing SAB’s commitment to long-term water sustainability. “Water security is fundamental to our business and our communities. Through strong partnerships such as these, we are able to drive impactful solutions that replenish vital water sources, create jobs, and ensure a sustainable future for all.”

As SAB continues to drive sustainable water initiatives, the company remains focused on delivering measurable impact. Water is not just an ingredient in beer – it is a shared resource that requires collective responsibility, and SAB remains committed to playing a leadership role in securing its future.