Row, row, row your (Tal-Tec!) boat

Tal-Tec is a well-known name in the agricultural industry, renowned for their reliable livestock handling equipment. But did you know this sought-after company offers so much more than that?

Tal-Tec understands that a farmer’s needs stretch far and wide. Maybe you are a farmer with a dam on your property, an angler who enjoys casting a line, or simply someone with a love for water. Either way, you can now get your very own boat from Tal-Tec! Convenience has never been this easy, and quality has never been this excellent, thanks to these simple, practical boats. Tal-Tec boats come in three different types for you to choose from.

Dam-cruiser (v-shape)

For those seeking a larger and more powerful boat, the Dam-cruiser is the perfect option. These 4 m v-shaped boat has a width of 1,7 m and a half-fishing deck, making it ideal for fishing or leisurely cruises on the water. It is made from the same durable 3 mm marine-grade aluminium and features four foam-filled compartments, three seats, two storage boxes with lids, and space under the rear seat for a battery or fuel tank. Weighing 165 kg (hull only) and compatible with engines ranging from 6 to 10 hp, the Dam-cruiser is ready for big adventures at R58 000 (excluding VAT).

Kleinemeer (flat bottom)

The Kleinemeer is a compact and versatile flat-bottom boat, perfect for easy adventures on calm waters. Measuring 2,35 m in length and 1,24 m in width, it is small but sturdy, crafted from durable 3 mm marine-grade aluminium. It features three built-in foam-filled compartments for safety, three benches, and a special space under the rear seat for a battery or tank. The recommended engine for this boat is 6 to 10 hp. Weighing just 82 kg, the Kleinemeer offers excellent value at R26 000 (excluding VAT).

Vleiskuit (flat bottom)

The Vleiskuit takes flat-bottom boats to the next level with a longer length of 2,92 m and a width of 1,5 m, offering extra stability on the water. Like its smaller sibling, it is crafted from sturdy 3 mm marine-grade aluminium, featuring three benches and built-in compartments for safety. The rear seat includes space for a battery or fuel tank, and has a recommended engine power of 6 to 10 hp. Weighing 120 kg, this boat is perfect for those who need more space and power, available at R38 000 (excluding VAT).

To get your own boat, simply contact Tal-Tec at (+27)12-250-2188, send an e-mail to sales@taltec.co.za, or visit their website at www.tal-tec.co.za.